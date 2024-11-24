Is Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Intrigued About Possily Joining Giants?
The New York Giants are once again facing questions about their future at quarterback, and the 2025 NFL Draft could provide an answer.
Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes’ standout quarterback and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer (and Colorado head coach) Deion Sanders has emerged as one of the most intriguing prospects in college football.
Sanders recently stirred speculation about potentially joining the Giants when he and Colorado teammate Drelon Miller discussed the benching of now-former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during an episode of Sanders’ podcast 2Legendary.
Miller suggested that Sanders might be the answer to the Giants’ woes. “They [the Giants] just gotta take a second to regroup, just hopefully get someone good out of the draft,” Miller said before dramatically clearing his throat—a not-so-subtle hint that he believes Sanders fits that description.
Sanders, however, wasn’t quick to bite.
“Come on, man, I don’t know,” Sanders said, laughing in response to Miller. “Nah, I think it’s just up to the staff or up to the coaches at that point, I don’t know—no comment, that’s just a safe route for me. Just no comment.”
While he didn’t explicitly endorse the idea of playing for the Giants, his remarks—and Miller’s playful hint—have fueled excitement among Giants fans desperate for a new franchise quarterback.
Miller also referenced Giants receiver Malik Nabers. “Malik Nabers was my favorite receiver playing college football last year,” Miller said, further hinting at the connections Sanders could bring to the table. But again, Sanders didn’t bite.
For Sanders, the road to the NFL is already paved with impressive accomplishments. Since transferring to Colorado from Jackson State, he has thrived under the guidance of his father, Coach Prime. In his two seasons at Colorado, Sanders has thrown for 6,452 yards for 54 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions.
Sanders, who has been frequently mentioned as one of the quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft class, is currently having his best season of his career. Through 12 games, he’s completed 72.4% of his pass attempts for 3,221 yards,27 touchdowns and only seen interceptions.
Per Pro Football Focus, he has an adjusted pass completion rate of 81.9% as he continues to make his case to be the first quarterback off the board next April.
There are still seven weeks to go before the draft order is determined for the non-playoff teams. The Giants, at 2-8 ahead of their Week 12 game against the Bucs, currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft.
Whether they make a move for Sanders could depend on their evaluation of his fit in their system. And if that is indeed the case, there’s a fair number of Giants fans who see the prospect of Sanders donning the blue jersey as a glimmer of hope for a brighter future.