Likely First-round Trade Scenarios for the Giants

General manager Dave Gettleman has said the Giants are "open for business" as far as moving the fourth overall pick in the draft. But finding a trade partner could be a bit of a challenge if he isn't able to convince any of the quarterback-needy teams that the other might be looking to move up.

But don't sell Gettleman or his creativity short. Here's a list of potential trade partners with whom the Giants could look to do business with Thursday night.

Miami Dolphins

If the Dolphins are genuinely sold on either of the top two projected quarterbacks (Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert) and don't believe they can afford to play it safe when it comes to the quarterback, then it would be the safest trade option for Gettleman.

A deal with Miami to move one spot back to the fifth-overall pick would all-but ensure Gettleman gets to take the same player he would have been targeting with the number-four pick. It would also yield the lowest return of any trade in the first round.

According to the Draft Tek NFL Trade Value Chart, the difference in value between the fourth and fifth pick is only 100 points, which equates to about a late-third round pick. The necessity of a quarterback might put some extra weight on the value of that pick if Gettleman can hold his leverage.

The most realistic return in this trade would probably be Miami's 70th overall pick in the third round. Gettleman might be able to squeeze the Dolphins for one of their other two first-round picks at 18 or 26, but it would probably cost at least one of the Giants' other earlier picks as well.

Los Angeles Chargers

A trade two spots back to the sixth-overall pick presents a higher risk to Gettleman's draft plans but a possibly equally rewarding return.

Unlike the Dolphins, who would just be playing it safe by ensuring no one jumps ahead of them, a deal by the Chargers to move up would be an aggressive maneuver to steal either Tagovailoa or Herbert from Miami.

This wouldn't necessarily guarantee Gettleman the same player he would have hoped for with the fourth pick, especially if he was targeting Clemson's Isaiah Simmons. If the Dolphins miss out on their quarterback of choice, Simmons might prove to be a nice consolation for Brian Flores and company.

The Chargers would also have to pay a much prettier price, likely having to give up at least their 37th-overall pick in the second round. The Chargers also might prove to be more desperate for a franchise quarterback needing to sell tickets in their new stadium.

With the Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers eras now over in the Giants and Chargers respective franchises, this might be the year to renew a classic quarterback trade partnership.

Carolina Panthers

A deal with the Panthers presents an even more emphasized risk and reward than the proposed Chargers deal as it would move the Giants back to the seventh-overall pick.

Carolina has moved on from Cam Newton, and while Teddy Bridgewater brings a veteran presence to the Panthers quarterback room, new head coach Matt Rhule might be inclined to pursue a sexier and long-term option.

The Panthers' front office indeed showed their willingness to pay a heavy price to bring in the right franchise pieces, as seen by Rhule's contract. Can this translate to a price in draft capital if they love either Tagovailoa or Herbert?

In addition to the seventh-overall pick and the 38th overall pick, the Panthers also have two picks in the fifth round that might put a trade package for the fourth pick over the edge and prove to be one Gettleman can't refuse.

Las Vegas Raiders

Similarly to the Chargers, the Raiders have some pressure to sell tickets as they are moving into a completely untapped market in 2020. Has Derek Carr officially run out of chances to prove that he is the guy for Jon Gruden?

If Gruden has proven anything since taking over in his second stint with the Raiders, it's a willingness to put his own personal touch on the roster.

So far, that has been defined to stockpiling draft picks by moving players out of the organization, but now he might want to use those assets to bring in a promising young quarterback to lead the Raiders into Sin City.

If Gruden, the self-proclaimed quarterback guru, has a vested enough interest in either Tagovailoa or Herbert, then he has two first-round picks at his disposal at number 12 and 19 to try and convince Gettleman to move back.

New England Patriots

With only the 23rd pick in the first round and no pick in the second, the Patriots might not have the goods to move into the fourth overall pick if they're not convinced that Jarrett Stidham to find the heir to Tom Brady.

However, the potential in a trade with the Patriots might be for Gettleman to move back up to get an additional first-round pick.

With Brady gone, the Patriots might be best looking to the future and giving Gettleman the chance to move back into the first round to take an edge rusher if the Giants take an offensive tackle with their earlier first-round pick.

A player could be available at 23 that Gettleman can't afford to wait on till the second round. Two examples that come to mind include Yetur Gross-Matos or Zack Baun, either of whom might push Gettleman to make a deal with Bill Belichick.

It would all-but certainly cost the Giants their 36th overall pick, but Belichick might prefer the additional draft capital needed on the Giants end to be future draft picks, leaving the Giants with all of their additional later-round picks this year.