Mock Draft Monday | Latest Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

The Giants Latest 2020 NFL mock offers some insight as to what the experts think the New York Giants will do with the fourth overall pick. And it's still very much a split between two positions, though in one case, there is still no set consensus.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated | OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Giants let right tackle Mike Remmers walk in free agency and signed Cameron Fleming to a one-year deal to fill the void. Even so, the team could still use a long-term upgrade at right tackle and left tackle Nate Solder has not lived to the expectations of his massive contract. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Tide, Wills is dominant as a run blocker with outstanding movement skills that should allow him to play either tackle spot.

Wills is one of the draft's top-four offensive tackle prospects and has attained more connection to the Giants in recent weeks.

While Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa had been the favorite for the better part of March, the Giants' scouting emphasis on the value of more prominent schools is starting to push Wills to the favorite.

Todd McShay, ESPN | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

New York has three options in my mind here at No. 4: The Giants can trade out of it, they can look at one of the excellent offensive tackles on the board, or they can draft Simmons as a do-it-all linebacker. General manager Dave Gettleman will hear some interesting offers, but because I'm not doing the same with this mock, I'm going with Simmons. Remember, the Giants allowed 28.2 points per game last season, third-worst in the NFL.

Simmons is still a popular pick to the Giants, as fellow ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. mocked the same pick in his most recent mock draft.

The pick of Simmons would give the Giants a potentially transcendent young talent on defense, something the franchise hasn't had under the new regime after two straight top-10 picks on offensive players in the 2018 and 2019 drafts.

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports | OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

The Giants need an offensive tackle to protect Daniel Jones. Nate Solder is getting paid a lot of money to be average, and New York needs another tackle anyway. Dave Gettleman takes the best lineman available in Wills.

Wills could round out a young core on the Giants offense with Gettleman's other two top-10 draft picks of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Under new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, a franchise left tackle could be the last piece in replicating Garrett's offensive successes in Dallas.

Dalton Johnson & Josh Schrock, NBC Sports | Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

The Giants have a massive need on the offensive line. That's why we had Mekhi Becton here for the past month. But my love for Simmons is well known, and there was no reason for him to fall other than I question whether or not the Giants can make the right decision. We'll give them the benefit of the doubt here and give them a versatile defender who can cover tight ends, running backs and receivers, rush the passer and play some deep safety.

The debate between Simmons and an offensive lineman has been polarizing by fans and experts.

Some have declared Simmons' talent too good to pass up, but a lack of investment on the offensive line poses a threat to the development of Jones and Barkley.

If the Giants do ignore what is believed to be the more significant need at offensive tackle and select Simmons for the defense, he might bare a franchise-defining pressure.

Luke Easterling, USA Today | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Any of this year’s top four offensive tackle prospects could make a strong case to go here, which is good news for the Giants, who need a franchise player at the position. Wirfs is a rare athlete for his size and has as much upside as any other tackle in the class. He’s ready to protect Daniel Jones from Day 1.

Wirfs came out of the scouting combine as the favorite to go number four to the Giants. Wills has gotten more attention in recent weeks, but the pick of Wirfs would give the Giants the better athlete.