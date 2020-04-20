Mock Draft Monday | Final Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

Gary Gramling, Sports Illustrated | OT Jedrick Wells, Alabama

Dave Gettleman is an Ask Jeeves man. Wills solidifies the Giants' disastrous right tackle spot.

The Giants would be best served by a resist in temptation for Simmons for the betterment of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Wills gives the Giants a day-one starter at left tackle and the possible first chip in a draft connection between head coach Joe Judge and his former boss Nick Saban.

Peter King, NBC Sports | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

I would bet there are 25 different rankings of the top five tackles on the 32 NFL draft boards—Wirfs, Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Mekhi Becton of Louisville, Andrew Thomas of Georgia, Josh Jones of Houston ... The Giants need a lot of help on defense, and you probably could defend an Isaiah Simmons pick here. But these are Gettleman’s own words from Friday: “You know my theory. It’s very, very difficult for Saquon [Barkley] to run the ball if he doesn’t have holes. It’s going to be difficult for Daniel [Jones] to throw the ball when he’s on his back. We’ll continue to build the offensive line.

Wirfs came out of the combine as the consensus top tackle in the draft and still remains at the top of the list in the weeks since.

While surges in the draft stock of Wills and Becton have challenged Wirfs for that top spot in recent weeks, the pick of Wirfs should still warrant thumbs up all around for Gettleman.

Whether that pick can translate to improvement on offense won't be determined until the NFL season (if there is one).

Chad Reuter, NFL.com | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (trade with Miami to No. 5)

GM Dave Gettleman told us he was "open for business" at the NFL Scouting Combine. This move down is similar to the Mitch Trubisky trade from three years ago, but the price (late second-rounder, early third-rounder, and a 2021 third-rounder) has gone up a bit given the interest in Herbert's services.

A trade with the Dolphins to No. 5 would net the Giants the lowest possible return. But anything they get would be gravy considering they'd still be able to take the same player they were targeting with the number-four pick including Wirfs.

Wirfs is the draft's most athletic tackles and can fill in as a long-term solution at either side of the offensive line.

Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

The draft's fastest linebacker, Simmons should fit like a glove in Patrick Graham's defensive scheme. Simmons ran the 40-yard-dash in a blazing 4.39 seconds at the combine.

If Simmons is on the board when the Giants pick at number four, then it's hard to make a case against him being the best player available. Picking Simmons would give the Giants a defensive playmaker they desperately need. But is he worth jeopardizing the wellbeing of the offense?

Luke Easterling, USA Today | OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Yes, Tristan Wirfs lit up the NFL Scouting Combine, and the upside of Jedrick Wills and Mekhi Becton has stolen plenty of headlines. But Thomas is the most polished, pro-ready prospect of the bunch, and he feels like somewhat of a forgotten man at this point. He’s as close to a sure thing as we have in this class, at a premium position the Giants need, and Gettleman is known for locking in and getting his man. That could be Thomas this year.

Thomas is the most pro-ready tackle in the draft and was considered the position's top prospect following the end of the 2019 college football season.

While his stock has fallen in the months leading up to the draft, the Giants would be getting a tackle that can make an impact on the offensive line right away.