The latest 2020 NFL mock drafts offer some insight as to what the experts think the New York Giants will do with the fourth overall pick.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports | OT - Mekhi Becton, Louisville

It is NOT hard to picture Dave Gettleman fawning over the "rhair" (rare) physical traits and athleticism that Becton possesses. The Giants also need help on the offensive line and Gettleman has spent free agency addressing the defense primarily.

With the Giants spending the bulk of their free-agent budget on defense, the offensive line is likely to be the priority of the draft.

Becton has the potential to develop into a franchise left tackle for the Giants, and give them consistency at a position that has haunted the offense for years.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com | OT - Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Massive and athletic are descriptors we don't often see used in the same sentence, but the Louisville left tackle is that guy. The Giants could go with Isaiah Simmons or Jedrick Wills in this spot, as well."

Becton has become a contender for the top tackle selection in the draft by many experts. While Tristan Wirfs is still regarded as the top tackle prospect, adding Becton would still give the Giants a substantial boost on the offensive line, and allow Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to thrive behind improved protection.

Luke Easterling, USA Today | OT - Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Any of this year’s top four offensive tackle prospects could make a strong case to go here, which is good news for the Giants, who need a franchise player at the position. Wirfs is a rare athlete for his size, and has as much upside as any other tackle in the class. He’s ready to protect Daniel Jones from Day 1.

Wirfs has been the most popular pick for the Giants among mocks. His stock as the top tackle prospect in the draft has was reinforced by an exceptional combine performance. Wirfs projects as a right tackle in the NFL, which may devalue him compared to the left tackle prospects, but doesn't hinder his talent or athleticism.

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated | OT - Tristan Wirfs, Iowa



Wirfs is the best offensive tackle in this draft class and should be a lock to the Giants, who have been trying to figure out their offensive line for a couple of years. Wirfs is an athletic tackle who is good in pass protection.

The Wirfs vs. Becton debate has heated up in the aftermath of free agency, with all signs pointing to an offensive line selection for the Giants at number four. General manager Dave Gettleman should have two very good tackles to chose from, but his decision could prove to be franchise-altering.

Steve Serby, The New York Post | (Trade with Las Vegas Raiders ) 12. OT - Jedrick Wills, 19. LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Joe Judge gets the scoop from Nick Saban, and Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley get a blue-chip blocker who makes Cameron Fleming a swing tackle. An explosive 6-4, 249-pound hybrid who reminds some of Bruce Irvin. His Twitter handle is @S4CKGURU."

Serby's mock predicts a blockbuster trade with the Raiders and one that will net the Giants a second first-round pick.

Whether the Raiders would be willing to give up both of their first-rounders for Tua Tagovaiola after signing Marcus Mariota is questionable, but if it does happen, the Giants fill both of their major positions of need by getting one of the top four tackle prospects and one of the best pass-rushing prospects on the first day. It would be a brilliant, if not farfetched, move by Gettleman.