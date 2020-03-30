Mock Draft Monday | Latest Giants' Expert Draft Predictions

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

[General manager] Dave Gettleman knows that he will likely have to replace Nate Solder in 2021, so the idea of replacing two offensive tackles in one offseason is off-putting. He takes his chance to secure one of the best now rather than punting and becoming desperate next year."

Wirfs continues to be the Giants' most frequent selection among expert mock drafts. Wirfs brings athleticism, durability, and excellent tape, as one of the highest upside tackles.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com | (trade with Miami) 5. OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

"Now that they've applied the franchise tag to Leonard Williams, the Giants need to focus on the offensive line with this pick. Wirfs' athleticism and toughness will endear him to Gettleman."

In Reuter's mock draft, the Giants do a deal with Miami to move back just one draft spot, allowing Miami to secure quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Giants probably wouldn't net the largest return in a deal to move down just one spot, but they would at least be able to still pretty much get what is believed to be one of their top options had they stayed at No. 4 (Wirfs).

Nate Davis, USA Today | OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Gettleman has openly communicated that this spot is for sale, but it won't be easy to peddle if Tagovailoa is gone. And given the need to protect second-year QB Daniel Jones while giving RB Saquon Barkley more room to run, the 6 foot 7, 364-pound Becton seems like a suitable option anyway.

The focus for the Giants must be offensive line after their moves in free agency. Becton would bring similar talent to Wirfs, as Becton is also considered one of the top-four tackle prospects in this year's draft.

Hayden Wilks, Yahoo Sports | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Gettleman never trades down and always has his eye on big athletes. There are a few OTs that fit the mold, but Simmons, a 99th percentile Adjusted SPARQ athlete, is rare and immediately improves the Giants’ 27th ranked DVOA defense. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller also said, “Many NFL scouts believe the New York Giants will select Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons at No. 4 overall.

A good enough defensive prospect might be enough to tempt the Giants into ignoring their need on the offensive line, and Simmons seems to be the best bet in that category. Simmons would bring elite athleticism and versatility to the Giants linebacking core.

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire USA Today | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

"Any of this year’s top four offensive tackle prospects could make a strong case to go here, which is good news for the Giants, who need a franchise player at the position. Wirfs is a rare athlete for his size, and has as much upside as any other tackle in the class. He’s ready to protect Daniel Jones from Day one."

Wirfs' projection to the Giants has increased weekly among draft experts. If the mocks are right and Wirfs ends up being the Giants' first selection in the draft, he could be the final piece to round out a young offense filled with potential.

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune | OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Gettleman believes roster-building starts in the trenches, and the Giants need offensive line help. Becton has a size advantage over Alabama’s Jedrick Wills.

While Becton is another intriguing prospect on the offensive line, Wirfs seems to have a higher upside and athleticism that make him better suited to be a franchise tackle. Becton would still give the Giants a much-needed upgrade,, however.