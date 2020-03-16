Mock Draft Monday | Who Are The Experts Mocking to the Giants in the First Round?

The latest 2020 NFL mock drafts offer some insight as to what the experts think the New York Giants will do with the fourth overall pick.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports | OT - Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Turns out, Tristan Wirfs is somehow more athletic than any of us thought; at the combine he ran a 4.85, had a vertical of 36.5 inches, and oh by the way, he's one of the best players in this draft class. As an O-linemen, he can play either tackle position, and even kick inside to guard.

Tristan Wirfs has been the popular pick for the Giants among most mocks to this point, and rightfully so. The Giants are building around a young quarterback in Daniel Jones, and Eli Manning's final years prove that offensive line can make or break the performance of their quarterback.

Wirfs is a proven talent, with the potential to develop into a franchise left tackle. His talent and athleticism, combined with playing a premium position, makes him worthy of the No. 4 overall pick.

Charles Davis, NFL.com | OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

There will be a lot of sentiment to take Clemson's do-everything defender Isaiah Simmons here, and that would be a terrific selection. But after drafting QB Daniel Jones last year, protecting him is a priority.

Mekhi Becton is seen as the other top offensive line option in this year's draft. He is seen as an elite run-blocking talent but many draft analysts believe he has work to do in pass protection.

If Wirfs somehow is off the board by the time the Giants go on the clock, Becton wouldn't be a bad alternative. However, there is a growing sentiment that making Becton the first offensive lineman drafted is a reach.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today | LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

What better way to address a defense that needs almost everything than with a player who does almost everything? An off-ball linebacker isn't the ideal building block for a unit in need of renovation, but Simmons has proven he shouldn't be pigeonholed with such a label. This pick, however, might hinge on whether general manager Dave Gettleman can field an alluring deal to move back and recoup more selections.

Isaiah Simmons is seen as the most versatile player in this year's draft. Having played linebacker, safety, corner, and defensive end, he could bring a diverse skill set to the Giants' defense.

His combine performance only reinforced his position as an elite prospect. The only question is, what position would he play in Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense and would he "settle" in mostly one role?

Dan Kadar, SB Nation | OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Wirfs is arguably the best offensive tackle in the draft and would be a perfect fit at right tackle for the Giants next to guard Kevin Zeitler. Wirfs is a smooth-moving monster athlete who could even get put at left tackle.

Wirfs pops up again in Dan Kadar's mock draft, as Wirfs seems to be quickly becoming the favorite to be the fourth player off the board in next month's draft.

Wirf's athleticism is a constant point of emphasis among draft experts, and his combine performance did little to dampen the enthusiasm.

Wirf's natural ability alone might make him too good of a prospect to pass up for general manager Dave Gettleman.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus | CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Okudah ticks about as many boxes at the corner position as any prospect in recent memory. What I love is the consistency. You have to go back to Ohio State’s bowl game against USC during Okudah’s freshman year to find the last time he allowed over 50 yards in coverage. With so many needs on the Giants' roster, they can go best player available.

Okudah has been mocked to the Giants very rarely, but it's a fit that makes almost as much sense as Wirfs.

The only issue with the Okudah pick is not so much about him as a prospect, but more so with how much draft capital Dave Gettleman has invested in the cornerback position.

If the Giants did go with Okudah, he'd be the fifth cornerback drafted by the team in the past three years. The Giants would need to weigh whether it makes more sense to address a position of need on the offensive line or to continue to reinforce one of their potential strengths on defense.