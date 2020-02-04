GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Mock Draft Season | A Receiver for the Giants at No. 4?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

We're in the early stages of off-season roster rebuild period, the time when teams are completing their review of their personnel and establishing their needs for both free agency and the draft.

And speaking of the draft, there have been some interesting mocks to hit the airwaves. While many of them have projected the Giants to take, in some order, an offensive tackle and defensive pass rusher, Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently published a three-round mock draft that, when it comes to the Giants in the first round, thinks outside of the box.

Rueter's pick for the Giants in the first round is receiver CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma, noting, "GM Dave Gettleman could go with an offensive tackle here, but Lamb may be too valuable a weapon to pass on with last year's sixth overall pick, quarterback Daniel Jones, entering Year 2."

Rueter's reasoning does make some sense. One of the Giants' biggest problems on offense was a lack of speed in the vertical game.

But upon further review, drafting a receiver ahead of a playmaker on defense or an offensive tackle might not be the best way to go if there is a three-way tie on the grades of those players.

If the past has taught us anything, it's that you build a team from the inside out with your premium picks. The Giants, in their last three drafts, have done the opposite when it comes to the offense. They devoted their first-round picks to offensive skill position players--tight end Evan Engram in 2017, running back Saquon Barkley in 2018 and Jones in 2019.

Over that same three-year period, they have drafted just one offensive lineman--guard Will Hernandez--within their first three picks of the draft.

Their record over those three years? An unimpressive 12-36.

To be clear, the dismal record over the last three seasons isn't solely due to those three draft picks. But if winning football begins in the trenches, the Giants need to stop trying to slap patches on their offensive line.

Then there is the other side of the coin, which is the defense, a group that hasn't sniffed the top-10 since 2016, the last year the team made it to the postseason. 

The Giants devoted a lot of draft resources to the defense last year, and are expected to do the same again this year, with many believing that they could be eyeing Clemson outside linebacker Isaiah Simmons if he's there.

After watching the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl championship in part thanks to their "Legion of Zoom" receivers, the temptation to add a receiver is understandable. 

At No. 4, it's probably not the best value, certainly not over an offensive lineman or an every-down linebacker who will be a part of every play regardless.

What would YOU do in the first round of the draft? Sound off in the comments section below. A free account is required and registration is easy; click on the FOLLOW button at the top right corner and follow the screen prompts to either register for your free account or, if you already have an account, to sign in to join the discussion.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Prospect Preview | DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Here's a look at one of the stars of the Senior Bowl.

Ahmed Shifa

by

4234

Giants Roster Rebuilding Season: Quarterbacks

We kick off our series on how we would rebuild the Giants roster for the 2020 season with a look at the quarterbacks.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Giants Free Agency Forecast: Projecting Who Will Be Back and Who Won't

Which Giants free agents will be part of the new era of football under head coach Joe Judge? who will be moving on? Let's take a look at each restricted and unrestricted free agent and see what might make the most sense.

Patricia Traina

Report | Giants Adding Former Cowboys Assistant Stephen Brown to Coaching Staff

Joe Judge is reportedly bringing another of Jason Garrett's one-time assistant coaches from his days with the Cowboys on board with the Giants.

Patricia Traina

How Daniel Jones Must Get Better in Year 2

Daniel Jones had a decent rookie season, but he still has a lot of work to do this off-season to take his game to the next level. With an assist from his college coach and mentor, David Cutcliffe, here is a look at what Jones needs to focus on.

Patricia Traina

Key Players the Giants Are Getting Back from Injured Reserve in 2020

The Giants had a lot of players lose games due to injuries in 2019 (again). While many of those who who ended up on Injured Reserve likely won't be back with the team in 2020, here is a look at three players who will be and who are key to helping to turn the team's misfortunes around.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

There are plenty of good edge rushers in this draft class. LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson is one who is also pretty stout against the run.

Ahmed Shifa

Memories of Super Sunday

There's nothing quite like Super Bowl Sunday and I have had the pleasure of being there for five games, including four in which the Giants played and four as a member of the media. Here are a few of my fondest behind-the-scenes memories from those games.

Patricia Traina

Nate Solder Reveals How Joe Judge Backs Up Tough Talk with Action

Nate Solder, who worked with Judge for six seasons in New England, shared his enthusiasm about the new Giants head coach and how he relates to his players.

Patricia Traina

Potential NFL Cap Cuts Who'd Fit Perfectly With the Giants

The Giants have a number of roster holes to fill and while they're expected to trim the fat off their own roster, that doesn't mean they won't be open to potentially scooping up players let go by other teams around the league. Here is a look at three potential salary cap cuts from other teams who could draw the Giants' interest.

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44