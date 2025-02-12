New Mock Draft Makes Stunning Pick for Giants at No. 3
If you listen to pundits and fans, the prevailing opinion is that the New York Giants will take a straightforward approach at the .
This means that Giants general manager Joe Schoen will select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the two most universally heralded quarterback prospects in the class, with the No. 3 pick if either is there, or Colorado two-way start Travis Hunter if they are not.
Both scenarios would make for a big splash, especially in the New York market. But perhaps everyone is overestimating one major thing—the Giants might not be interested in being flashy.
Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings predicts that the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns will draft Ward and Sanders, respectively, and the Giants will grab Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
While few will dispute the unanimous All-American's abilities, he is not the player most fans envision coming to New York. It might not be so crazy, however. As Cummings notes, First-Team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II can use some help on the Giants' defensive line.
Despite Lawrence's superb production, which included nine sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 44 combined tackles, the team surrendered the sixth-most rushing yards per game last season (136.2). Graham can possibly make a huge difference in that area.
The case for Mason Graham to the Giants
The 21-year-old Graham totaled nine sacks, 108 tackles, and 18 tackles for loss in 39 career games for the Wolverines. He helped Michigan return to the college football apex and win a national championship in the 2023-24 campaign. Scouts love Graham's strength and quickness, making him a potential draft-board riser.
New York has to fill this offseason, as is always the case when a team loses 14 games, but shoring up the defense could be the first step of a genuine revival. Giants football is synonymous with strong play in the trenches, so maybe it is time for the franchise to return to its roots.
A possible Lawrence-Graham duo can add more balance to the defense and maximize the impact of edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. When firing on all cylinders, that group could strike great fear into opposing offenses.
For the fans who are unsettled about the quarterback and wide receiver rooms, Cummings has a solution in mind. He projects New York to draft Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins in the second round and Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers in the third.
The former can possibly offer stalwart contributions behind the electric Malik Nabers, while the latter gets a chance to learn behind a veteran bridge QB.
There is much to ponder before the 2025 NFL Draft commences on April 24, but upon further reflection, the Giants have a number of enticing options to consider at No. 3. No matter what happens, Schoen should have a prime opportunity to land a clear difference-maker.