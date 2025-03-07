New Mock Draft Paints a Dream Scenario for Giants at Pick Three
One of the biggest questions the New York Giants might have to answer this offseason is still hypothetical: Will they take a top college quarterback or a supremely athletic defensive player with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
That decision could realistically determine the franchise's long-term trajectory. However, perhaps general manager Joe Schoen will not have to make it.
Fresh off the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein released his second mock draft. After projecting the Giants to select Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter in his February mock, he has made a big change in March.
Zierlein has the Tennessee Titans grabbing Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter with the first overall pick, despite any concerns about the stress reaction in his right foot discovered during the combined medical checks.
Then Zierlein has the Cleveland Browns snagging Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter at No. 2, setting up a scenario for the Giants to pick one of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
With the third overall pick, Zierlein gives the Giants Ward the prospect that more and more mock drafts seem to be picking for the Giants.
Although the depth of talent in this signal-caller class has been highly questioned, it would be surprising to see the Titans and Browns, two other quarterback-needy teams, forgo the opportunity to fill that hole at the top of the first round.
Many mock drafts also had the Giants needing to trade up to the top spot to land Ward, so this potential turn of events would be quite a nice development if it came to fruition.
Cam Ward can help the Giants make strides
Hunter's ability to effectively play cornerback and wide receiver is tailor-made for the biggest sports market in America, but Ward comes with his own gripping narrative. The West Columbia, Texas native was a zero-star recruit who reportedly received just one scholarship offer out of high school.
He earned Southland Conference Player of the Year honors at FCS program Incarnate Word in 2021, effectively transitioned to the FBS with Washington State, and became a full-fledged star at Miami. Ward got better each year and finished his prolific college career with a fourth-place finish in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting.
The 6-foot-1 talent posted 4,313 passing yards and 43 total touchdowns while completing 67.2 percent of his passes and throwing only seven interceptions last season. He flashed impressive arm strength and respectable mobility, giving him a solid NFL ceiling. Zierlein sees him as a suitable fit for the Giants.
"He's a serious-minded quarterback with a big arm and the ability to grow into a dangerous pitch-and-catch combo with Malik Nabers," he wrote.
Many consider Cam Ward to be a less polished prospect than Sanders, whom Zierlein stunningly has fallen to No. 29 in the first round (Browns trade up). However, he has the skill set and tools that modern-day NFL executives value. The 22-year-old might need some time to refine his game, though.
Ward committed 31 fumbles and 14 fumbles lost from 2021-2023. He significantly cleaned it up with the Hurricanes, but those ball security issues could resurface behind lesser protection and against more consistent defensive pressure.
His nine-inch hand size might only amplify scouts' concerns. Additionally, Ward can get himself into trouble by playing hero ball too often.
However, if he can become a little more disciplined, which he can do while sitting behind a veteran bridge quarterback, this ultimate underdog story can continue to take shape on the New York Giants.