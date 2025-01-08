New Mock Draft Would Play Out Perfectly for Giants
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent years, mainly because there are two very intriguing quarterbacks and the three teams drafting at the top of the order–the New York Giants being the third of the three–desperately need a quarterback.
So, too, do the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans, who hold the first and second picks. This has some early mock drafts predicting that top two quarterback prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, would be off the board by the time the Giants were on the clock.
However, a recent mock draft from The Athletic introduced a fascinating twist that could see the Giants getting their future quarterback.
In this scenario, the Browns select Will Campbell, the standout offensive tackle from LSU, with the second overall pick. Such a move would defy conventional wisdom but isn't entirely implausible.
According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell has an overall grade 70.8 in 2024. In 12 games, he allowed just two sacks, five hits, and 11 hurries.
Such a decision, if made by the Browns, could stem from their desire to build a stronger offensive line foundation after it allowed 34 sacks, 45 hits, 163 hurries, and 242 pressures in the 2024 season.
If the Titans follow the expected route and select Ward with the second pick, Sanders, the highly praised signal-caller from Colorado, would be available.
This potential turn of events could become a huge sigh of relief for the Giants. Sanders earned a PFF passing grade of 83.0 in his four years of college football and a 90.7 passing grade in 2024.
Pairing him with young players like Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. could boost the offense's chemistry and help him settle into the NFL.
The Athletic's mock draft sparks some interesting thoughts. On the one hand, one could argue that if the Browns indeed opt for Campbell, they would be placing a significant bet on the health and return of Deshaun Watson, who had a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury.
Or they would be relying on the potential to grab a free-agent quarterback. On the other hand, it is a calculated gamble to protect their future investments, especially if they plan to address the quarterback position through free agency or trade.
For the Giants, however, this scenario stresses the importance of thorough draft preparation. Should Sanders fall to them, the front office would face a relatively straightforward decision: secure a franchise quarterback and begin building for the future.
Ultimately, the Giants' draft position has placed them at the center of one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the 2025 Draft. Whether they land Sanders or face a different reality, the decisions made on draft night could shape the franchise's trajectory for years.
For now, fans can only hope that the front office is ready to capitalize on whatever opportunities arise and truly know what the franchise needs for future success.