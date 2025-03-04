New Post-combine Mock Draft Sees Giants Skip Top Quarterback Prospect
Although the New York Giants gathered plenty of vital intel at the NFL Scouting Combine, questions likely still surround the No. 3 overall draft pick and whether the team will sit tight, trade up, or trade down.
In one of the first post-combine mock drafts, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has the Giants staying put and selecting the prospect many consider the most talented player in the 2025 class: Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter.
This selection was made after Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter were both off the board, meaning the Giants also had Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who went to the Raiders at No. 6 in this mock draft, as an option.
The Giants, who couldn’t close the deal for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, are still planning to add a veteran bridge quarterback capable of coming in and winning games right away.
They are also still reportedly planning to draft a signal caller, but there has been a growing sentiment that they could bypass the top tier of the position in this draft and instead go for the second tier, a group that right now includes Kyle McCord, Will Howard, Jalen Milroe, and Jaxson Dart, among others.
Getting back to this mock draft, the Giants are reportedly highest on Ward among the quarterbacks, who, had he still been on the board in this mock, would have likely been the pick. There has also been talk that the Giants won’t take any chances and do what it takes to trade up to No. 1 to get Ward, but that right now isn’t a given.
Why Travis Hunter?
In Wilson’s opinion, Hunter is the best athlete on the board and the real deal regarding having the chops to play cornerback and receiver.
“We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes, but he's a two-fer, able to dominate both sides of the ball and take over games,” Wilson wrote.
“The big question is where the team that drafts him will want him to play. And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big is the package of offensive plays? Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he did for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.”
The Giants are believed to view Hunter as a cornerback, an important position where the team lacks a true No. 1 cornerback and one that, given the plethora of top-notch receivers in the NFC East (you can add Deebo Samuel, who was traded to Washington, to the group), top cornerback play is a must-have.
Hunter could take care of that problem. He recorded four interceptions for 65 yards, 36 combined tackles, one forced fumble, and 11 pass breakups in 13 games for Colorado last season.
He can also enhance New York's wide receiver group, potentially playing a limited amount of snaps on offense, especially if the team loses Darius Slayton in free agency.
While Hunter aspires to play on both sides of the ball at the NFL level, his smaller frame could also factor into the decision-making process. According to his NFL.com scouting profile, one of his weaknesses is that when he plays receiver, he gets mauled by press coverage. But there is no denying the talent.
Luckily for Schoen and the Giants, they still have over a month and a half to decide which to accept.