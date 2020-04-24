GiantsCountry
New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Patricia Traina

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft? 

Follow along as our team of writers -- Patricia Traina, Nick Falato and Jackson Thompson, keep you up to date with live reactions throughout the draft.

And feel free to interact with us in our Open Thread. To dive into the conversation, go to the top of the site, and in the bottom right corner of the masthead, click the FOLLOW button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google, and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers, and fellow members of the Giants Country community as we react to the draft in real-time. 

Patricia Traina

SI Draft Tracker

A Look at Andrew Thomas' Experience Handling Top Pass Rushers

The Giants' decision to select Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas fourth overall in the draft signifies a commitment to offense in 2020. Thomas brings the most polish and best technique of any of this year's tackle prospects, and a long-term answer that the Giants have missed at left tackle for many years.

Jackson Thompson

MattySolo

Instant Reaction | Giants Get a Key Piece for Offensive Line in Andrew Thomas

Hear what Giants Country writers Nick Falato and Pat Ragazzo had to say about the Andrew Thomas selection.

Patricia Traina

Cowboyup

Film Room | What Andrew Thomas Brings to the Offense

We take a dive into a few Andrew Thomas clips to showcase his dominant run-blocking ability, along with his excellent anchor. What is there to like? What can Thomas work on?

Nick Falato

How a Special Friendship Helped Shape Andrew Thomas' NFL Destiny

Sometimes we can all use a guardian angel to guide us toward our destiny in life. For Giants first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas, his guardian angel just so happened to be someone who became a very important part of his life.

Pat Ragazzo

Andrew Thomas | Why you would play this game if you don’t want to be the best?

New Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas has heard the claims that he's not the best offensive tackle in this draft class. And he respectfully disagrees.

Pat Ragazzo

Saquon Barkley Joins FedEx To Help COVID-19 Relief Efforts In New York and New Jersey

The Giants' star running back Saquon Barkley has teamed up with FedEx to bring equipment to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Jackson Thompson

Day 2 Preview | Best Available Prospects

Who are some of the potential prospects the Giants could be eyeing in Day 2 of the draft? Gene Clemons has you covered.

Gene Clemons

Biggest Surprises from Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Day 1 of the NFL draft went as expected...until it didn't. Gene Clemons breaks down the biggest surprises to come from Round 1 and what they mean moving forward.

Gene Clemons

WATCH | Former Giants Defensive End Justin Tuck Gives His Thoughts on Andrew Thomas

The two-time Super Bowl champion likes the pick.

Patricia Traina

Cowboyup