New York Giants 2025 Draft Watch: Week 14 College Football Prospects to Watch
As we head into Week 14 of the College Football Season and Week 13 of the NFL season, the New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft needs are becoming more evident each week.
With big games on the schedule, here are five draft prospects Giants fans need to watch this weekend in college football.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
After a good bounce-back game last week, Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes need one more win to secure their spot in the ACC Championship game.
He faces a tough Syracuse team with an offense capable of scoring 30+ points and exploiting the Hurricane's porous pass defense.
Ward needs to find a medium between superhero-style plays and being a point guard to distribute the ball quickly and effectively to his weapons.
Everyone who has watched Ward play knows he is the most talented and gifted passer in the draft, but cutting down aggressive turnover-worthy plays is a nuanced part of playing quarterback he struggles with. Ward will be under a microscope this weekend.
IDL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
As we have discussed multiple times this season, the interior defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence II needs an injection of talent.
Walter Nolen will help increase the toughness in the trenches. He is a strong run defender and an equally talented pass rusher.
With quick hands, strength, and quickness, Nolen is a disruptive trench player who will pair well with Lawrence's elite skill set.
Against a low Mississippi State offense, Nolen should dominate the line of scrimmage and put plenty of pressure on their quarterback, who is living in the backfield all game.
WR Kobe Hudson, UCF
Kobe Hudson is one of the better and more efficient movers at the wide receiver position. He throws multiple releases at the line of scrimmage at cornerbacks and plays with a veteran-like savviness.
Hudson will face a well-coached Utah defense to close the regular season. If the quarterback's play is average, Hudson's potential impact can be felt. Hudson is a talented route runner and separator who will mesh well with the Giants' young receiving corps.
CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
When Texas' offense takes the field, keep your eyes on CB Will Lee III for Texas A&M. Lee is a talented and competitive cover corner who will be challenged by the Longhorn's litany of explosive wide receivers.
If Lee can use his size to his advantage and funnel the wide receivers to the strength of their defensive coverage, he can limit their explosive plays. This is his "Resume" game for the 2025 NFL Draft.
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Barrett Carter and the Clemson defense are preparing to face their in-state rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks. They will have their hands full with that physical and dynamic backfield of RB Raheim Sanders and dual-threat QB La Norris Sellers.
Carter will be needed to fill running lanes against Sanders on traditional hand-offs and contain the edges as a possible QB spy on Sellers.
The athletic second-level defender for the Tigers' defense must be disciplined with his eyes and reads to prevent big plays or busted coverages.
This defense will be needed to keep their hopes alive to make the ACC championship game.