Giants Country

New York Giants 2025 Draft Watch: Week 14 College Football Prospects to Watch

Damian Parson has five college prospects whose talents might fit New York Giants needs.

Damian Parson

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we head into Week 14 of the College Football Season and Week 13 of the NFL season, the New York Giants 2025 NFL Draft needs are becoming more evident each week. 

With big games on the schedule, here are five draft prospects Giants fans need to watch this weekend in college football.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a passing option against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

QB Cam Ward, Miami

After a good bounce-back game last week, Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes need one more win to secure their spot in the ACC Championship game. 

He faces a tough Syracuse team with an offense capable of scoring 30+ points and exploiting the Hurricane's porous pass defense. 

Ward needs to find a medium between superhero-style plays and being a point guard to distribute the ball quickly and effectively to his weapons. 

Everyone who has watched Ward play knows he is the most talented and gifted passer in the draft, but cutting down aggressive turnover-worthy plays is a nuanced part of playing quarterback he struggles with. Ward will be under a microscope this weekend. 

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Walter Nolen (2) waits for the snap during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

IDL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss


As we have discussed multiple times this season, the interior defensive line alongside Dexter Lawrence II needs an injection of talent. 

Walter Nolen will help increase the toughness in the trenches. He is a strong run defender and an equally talented pass rusher. 

With quick hands, strength, and quickness, Nolen is a disruptive trench player who will pair well with Lawrence's elite skill set. 

Against a low Mississippi State offense, Nolen should dominate the line of scrimmage and put plenty of pressure on their quarterback, who is living in the backfield all game.

UCF Knights wide receiver Kobe Hudson
Sep 7, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Kobe Hudson (2) catches a pass against Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Joe Swen (16) during the second half against the at FBC Mortgage Stadium. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF


Kobe Hudson is one of the better and more efficient movers at the wide receiver position. He throws multiple releases at the line of scrimmage at cornerbacks and plays with a veteran-like savviness. 

Hudson will face a well-coached Utah defense to close the regular season. If the quarterback's play is average, Hudson's potential impact can be felt. Hudson is a talented route runner and separator who will mesh well with the Giants' young receiving corps.

Texas A& M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III
Nov 16, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A& M Aggies defensive back Will Lee III (26) defends in coverage against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M


When Texas' offense takes the field, keep your eyes on CB Will Lee III for Texas A&M. Lee is a talented and competitive cover corner who will be challenged by the Longhorn's litany of explosive wide receivers. 

If Lee can use his size to his advantage and funnel the wide receivers to the strength of their defensive coverage, he can limit their explosive plays. This is his "Resume" game for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter
Nov 23, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against The Citadel Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

Barrett Carter and the Clemson defense are preparing to face their in-state rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks. They will have their hands full with that physical and dynamic backfield of RB Raheim Sanders and dual-threat QB La Norris Sellers. 

Carter will be needed to fill running lanes against Sanders on traditional hand-offs and contain the edges as a possible QB spy on Sellers. 

The athletic second-level defender for the Tigers' defense must be disciplined with his eyes and reads to prevent big plays or busted coverages. 

This defense will be needed to keep their hopes alive to make the ACC championship game. 

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Damian Parson
DAMIAN PARSON

Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.

Home/Draft