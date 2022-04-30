Potential Day 3 Draft Prospects to Watch for Giants

We're heading into the home stretch of the 2022 NFL Draft and Coach Gene Clemons has a few names to watch for that could be Giants fits.

After hitting back-to-back home runs on Day 1 of the draft, the Giants settled for a bunch of singles on Day 2.

While the trend on Day 1 seemed to go for elite measurables, day two turned into picks from big-name schools. That means Day 3 should see the return of picks with extremely high upside and at positions of need for the Giants, who still have holes to fill.

It will be a busy day in New York. The Giants have six selections, none of them in the seventh round. They own two picks in the fourth round (112 and 114), three in the fifth (146, 147, and 173), and one in the sixth (182).

Sam Houston cornerback Zyon McCollum, Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely, and Arizona State center Dohnovan West are all still on the board and could still be valuable Giants by the end of the draft.

Also, look out for some late runs on running backs, and if so, they might grab someone like Dameon Pierce out of Florida or Jashuan Corbin of Florida State. Darrian Kinnard, the massive guard prospect from Kentucky, is also still on the board.

The safety position still has not been addressed, and although they have options on the roster, you would imagine that they want to add someone who could be a long-term answer or at least depth.

Linebacker is an area that the Giants needed to address on Day 2, but there are still a couple of intriguing prospects out there for New York to add, which we'll get to in a moment.

And at tight end, there are no legitimate pass threats on the Giants roster currently, so we believe they want to add one. Isaiah Likely is still in play and would be a steal at this point in the draft.

The interior defensive line is another area that hasn't been addressed yet. A team always needs to inject fresh blood into its line, and there are a couple of prospects that the Giants should look at.

And at cornerback, the Giants can't possibly be finished at this position. There are pass defenders that possess elite-level measurables that the Giants should be taking a chance on in these rounds.

Here's a look at those specific players that could fill needs for the Giants.

Markquese Bell S, Florida A&M

Bell is a tall, fast, and strong safety who knows how to hunt the football. He would be ideal as a second-level safety that operates in these exotic lineups where he could either drop into deep coverage, rob crossing route, or blitz the passer.

His long strides and 4.41 speed allow him to chase the ball sideline to sideline and would have a role in this defense.

Dane Belton S, Iowa

Belton is another safety not afraid to get dirty, but he also possesses tremendous ball skills and instincts in the passing game. He's big enough to match up with tight ends and the bigger slot receivers.

He excels in zone coverage, where he can diagnose route combinations, read the quarterback, and jump all over the ball. He had five interceptions which was top five in the FBS in 2021.

Tariq Woolen CB, UTSA

At 6'4", 205 pounds, running a 4.26 forty-yard dash and jumping 42" on the vertical jump, how is this man still on the board? He is still a newbie at the position as he transitioned to corner after a couple of years playing receiver for the Roadrunners.

He is the very definition of upside and is exactly the type of player who shoots up the draft board because of his measurables. Make no mistake, he will come off the board on Day 3, and the Giants should be a suitor.

Jake Ferguson TE, Wisconsin

Ferguson's value in an offense will be evident early. He can play inline, flexed out in the slot, or in the backfield. Ferguson is the prototypical quarterback security blanket. He knows how to get open quickly whenever the quarterback is in trouble. He is great at finding soft spots in zone coverage and creating space against man.

He has legitimate hands to pluck passes out of the air even when they are not on target. In a draft full of guys with question marks about them, we seem to know exactly what we are getting with Ferguson, and someone will see that value on day three.

Damone Clark LB, LSU

Clark has the size and speed you want out of today's interior linebackers. He can get to the ball carrier quickly and regularly gets him on the ground. He finished his senior season with 135 tackles and first-team All-SEC honors.

The only thing that trumps his athleticism on the field is his character off it. Clark is the type of man you want in a locker room because he can help you win games and help you build your culture. He can be an every-down linebacker and an elite special teamer.

Micah McFadden LB, Indiana

McFadden has a nose for the football and uses his instincts to make plays and tackle. He has good athleticism, but his feel allows him to play faster than he is. He is a sure tackler and would be ready for the NFL physically because of the Big Ten style of football. He's been a tackling machine at every level, and he will probably be one in the NFL if given an opportunity. He will also be an instant upgrade on special teams.

Noah Ellis DT, Idaho

At 6'4" 342 pounds, Ellis is the immovable object that perfectly fits a defense that needs a dominant interior defensive presence. He's not a pass rusher, but he is a powerful phone booth type of defensive lineman who can displace a line of scrimmage, take on double teams and throw would-be blockers to the side when he gets a nose for the ball.

He demands a double team regardless because if not, the defense will be playing in their backfield. Everything you are looking for in an interior linebacker protector. The obsession with pass rushers allows a talent like Ellis to drop far below where he probably should.

