NFL Combine Day 2 Stock Report | Offensive Linemen and Running Backs

On day two of the combine on-field test and drills, the offensive linemen and running backs took their turns, and there were definitely players who had people talking. We take a look at who made money and who left money on the table.

Offensive Line

Stock Up | Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

First of all, he's a Hawkeye product, so you know the 6-foot 5" 320-pound tackle can play. During testing, he also proved that he was a legitimate athlete. Wirfs put up the type of numbers you would expect from a tight end prospect.

His 4.85 40-yard dash was faster than three tight ends and four quarterbacks at this year's combine. His 36.5-inch vertical jump is a combined record for offensive linemen, and his broad jumped was just over 10 feet.

He was fluid throughout the on-field drills, and you could see general managers all over the NFL salivating at the idea that he could be the next great.

If the Giants decided they liked Wirfs, they could probably trade down, grab more valuable picks and still take Wirfs since he has probably cemented himself as a top half of the first-round guy.

Stock Up | Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

A 6-foot 6, 350-pound behemoth should not look so good running around, but he did. He ran a respectable 5.32 40-yard dash time, recorded 29 inches on his vertical jump, and went almost 10 feet on the broad jump. That is unreal explosion from a guy known for mauling defensive lineman.

There's a chance he could be in play for the Giants when they make their first day two selection. And because he's only really played a couple of years of college football, there is much less wear on his body and a ceiling that hasn't been reached.

Stock Down | Jake Hanson, Oregon

As a center, when there are already questions about your power and ability to move defenders, you must impress with your speed and explosiveness, and Hanson did not deliver.

His 5.5 second 40-yard dash time ranked 37th out of 40 linemen at the combine. Even his 1.95 10-yard split is not flattering. It makes you wonder if the 11 pounds he added to his 292-pound frame worked for him on the bench press (he repped an impressive 33 times) but didn't help him on the field.

After electing not to take part in any post-season all-star evaluation games, he needed a great showing, and this definitely wasn't. The film still shows a productive football player, but athleticism has become a necessity for NFL centers, and Hanson didn't show it in his combine testing.

Running Backs

Stock Up | Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Just in case you thought Jonathan Taylor wasn't at the level of Zeke Elliott or Saquon Barkley, he decided to make a loud statement on Friday night, and he did so in 4.39 seconds! That was his 40-yard dash time and watching that 5-foot 10, 226-pound frame glide effortlessly down the field that fast was beautiful.

He followed it up with a 36-inch vertical jump, and over 10 feet on his broad jump. He also ran good routes and caught the ball well during on-field drills. He cemented himself as RB1 with his performance.

Stock Up | Cam Akers, Florida State

Akers was extremely impressive during the on-field drills. He caught the ball very well and looked very fluid, getting in and out of routes.

He crushed the drill that has become known as the "Duce Staley" drill, which is a bag configuration that backs must run over.

He was also among the tops in every testing drill. He ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.48), his vertical was over 35 inches (35.5), his broad jump was over 10 feet (10.2'), and he even pumped out 20 reps on the bench press. He put himself in the conversation of a Day 2 pick with his performance.

Stock Down | JK Dobbins, Ohio State

Sometimes it's what you don't do that sticks out. Dobbins didn't participate in testing or on-field workouts while all of the guys he is vying for draft position with performed and performed well.

It may seem innocuous, but it's bad optics. It makes it seem as if he was afraid to compete head-to-head against his contemporaries. A great pro day would clear any issue up, but now, he only has one shot at getting it right.