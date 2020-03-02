NFL Combine Day 4 Stock Report | Defensive Backs

The defensive backs have the final day of the draft to themselves. Cornerbacks and safeties were trying to keep the speed theme going, and they did not disappoint. The 40-yard dash was the highlight of the day, and it definitely made some defensive backs money.

Cornerback

Stock Up | Javelin Guidry, Utah

The number “4.29” is all you have to say if you want to know why Guidry’s stock is up. That was his 40-yard dash time, and it came dangerously close to topping the 4.27 Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs ran earlier in the week.

Not only was the Utah prospect impressive on the field, but on the bench as well, his 21 reps on the bench press was third among all corners at the combine.

Guidry comes from one of the best defenses in the Pac 12, and he will have front-office execs going back to the film to figure out if a speedy talent like this could fit on their roster.

Stock Up | CJ Henderson, Florida

A 4.39 40-yard dash time was the third-fastest time turned in by a defensive back Sunday and even more impressive at 204 pounds.

He was snagging every ball during the on-field workouts and never looked out of control. When you put on the film, you see a ballplayer, so Henderson was never going to last long before this workout.

But in case there was any doubt, his combine performance really elevated him.

When the NFL draft arrives, don’t be surprised if you see him go halfway through Day 1. Florida defensive backs have had a lot of success in the NFL, and he will be the next in line.

Stock Down | Stanford Samuels III, Florida State

If showing speed has been moving players up boards, then showing a lack of it would definitely cause your stock to slide.

The fact that Samuels came out early and only ran a 4.65 40-yard dash is unfortunate.

At 6-foot 1, he has length, and his 187-pound frame has more room to fill out, but that is what makes the time that much more disappointing.

He didn’t perform poorly during the on-field drills, but nothing stood out or separated him from the many other corners who demonstrated top-end speed.

He will be banking on a stellar pro day at FSU to get scouts talking again.

Safety

Stock Up | Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

At 6-foot 3, 221 pounds, Chinn is built like an outside linebacker, but he’s athletic like a cornerback.

He has speed--he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash time. He demonstrated some elite-level explosion jumping 41” on the vertical jump and 11’6” on the broad jump. Those jumps were two of the best numbers in the entire combine this year.

He was also smooth during the on-field drills, similar to what he showed during the Senior Bowl. His film is impressive, and the question for many was if he was just better than his competition, but he proved on Sunday night that athletically he is one of the tops in the class.

Stock Up | Kyle Dugger, Lenoir Rhyne

Duggar was another standout from a school not customarily represented at the combine.

He stands 6-foot 1, 217 lbs, and while he’s not quite as big as Chinn, he is every bit as athletic.

He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, he broad jumped 11’2” and skied 42 inches in the broad jump. Those are the type of numbers that will get anyone noticed.

While his on-field work was not as impressive as Chinn’s, it was still good. He becomes intriguing for teams who need safety help but also need to fill other needs early, but they better not wait too long.

Stock Down | Rodney Clemons, SMU

Despite having a really good last name, Clemons did not have the best showing Sunday afternoon.

At 6-foot, 209 pounds, he’s not the biggest guy, and his testing did not show elite athleticism.

His 40-yard dash time was disappointing (4.71). His vertical jump (33”) and broad jump (9’10”) were below average for his position.

He had 50 starts in college, which means he has talent, and he understood his job. He will get his opportunity to make an NFL roster, but he will need to show much better athleticism during his pro day if he wants a chance at getting into the draft.