NFL Executive Outlines Potential Giants' Dream Draft Scenario in First 10 Picks

Imagine the Giants finding the first ten picks of the draft falling the way that this unnamed NFL executive outlined to Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Imagine a first-round scenario where the New York Giants, who draft No. 11, have their pick of Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith, and any of the prime edge rushers in this class?

That dream scenario could very well happen if one football executive’s projections, as shared with Mike Sando of The Athletic, come to fruition.

The unnamed executive went looking for clues in matching draft prospects with the first ten teams drafting. In doing so, he had five quarterbacks going in the first ten rounds, including Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville), BYU’s Zach Wilson (Jets), Alabama’s Mac Jones (49ers), and Ohio State’s Justin Fields (Atlanta) in the first four picks. Then North Dakota State’s Trey Lance projected to the Broncos at No. 9.

The rest of the top 10 saw LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Florida TE Kyle Pitts, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II, and South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn go off the board before the Giants went on the clock at No. 11.

Check out the video above in which former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr offers some thoughts on scouting edge rushers.

The executive’s projection probably isn’t realistic enough to get one’s hope up that the Giants will get a steal at No. 11, but let’s pretend for a moment this is how the board does shake out. What, then, do the Giants do?

Receiver is tempting, but as at least one draft scout told me, the receiver class is deeper in slot receivers this year versus outside guys (which is why the Giants had an all-in attitude toward landing a big-time X-receiver such as Kenny Golladay).

But certainly, a gamble on Waddle could be a worthwhile move given that he can play inside or the slot and be just as productive.

Adding another offensive lineman is also very tempting and would make sense to complete the total upgrade of the Giants offense, which needs to be firing on all cylinders if Daniel Jones is to take that big next step.

With that said, Slater is the only offensive lineman probably worthy of consideration at No. 11. But if going offensive line that early, obviously, the Giants would want that pick to be a Day 1 starter and a guy with the potential to become a Pro Bowler.

Slater would appear to fit that bill, but the question of where the Giants view his best fit—guard or tackle—would have to be answered. If it’s guard, then the move makes sense; if it’s at tackle and the team is as high on Matt Peart for the right side as they claim to be, then the move doesn’t make sense.

It’s also fair to wonder if edge rusher is the highest priority, especially after the Giants reportedly tried to land Leonard Floyd with no luck. According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants finished 14th in the league in sacks but 19th overall in pass-rushing.

The Giants defensive front was able to push the pocket, according to the popular analytics site. Still, without a dominant force coming off the edge, the pass rush probably didn’t quite get home often enough for the coaches’ liking.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has, in the past, cautioned against going into any round of the draft with an eye on a specific position. He’s of the school of thought that value and grades should come before need, but that if value matches up with need, then the pick becomes even more significant.

At the same time, you have team president John Mara who made it clear that the team needs to start winning more games.

Gettleman has no doubt heard that message as well. Whether though he feels enough pressure to do anything differently in this draft to make that happen remains to be seen.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.