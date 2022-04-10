Pro Football Focus's Extremely Bold Predictions for Giants in Latest Two-Round Mock Draft

The New York Giants still need a stud offensive tackle, right?

You know, preferably one of the "big three" candidates of Alabama's Evan Neal, Mississippi State's Charles Cross, and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu?

It sure would seem that way considering that general manager Joe Schoen didn't address offensive tackle in free agency, the extent of the team's transactions being re-signing journeyman Korey Cunnigham and adding offensive tackle Matt Gono, who missed most of last season with an injury.

All these signs point to a no-brainer solution for the Giants, even though Schoen, during his time in Buffalo as the assistant general manager under Brandon Beane, was never part of a regime that drafted an offensive lineman in the first round.

In his latest two-round mock draft, Pro Football Focus's Anthony Treash believes that Schoen is once again going to resist any temptation of drafting an offensive tackle in the first round of the draft.