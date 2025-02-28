Prospective Giants Draft Pick Shedeur Sanders on What He Can Bring to a Team
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who got his turn at a combine podium on Friday morning as part of the quarterback group, is just going to be himself, and if people like it, great. If they don’t, then oh well.
So who is he, then exactly? At first glance, Sanders is a confident, well-spoken young man –confident in his background, skills, and abilities to lead a winning football program.
He understands that there is a degree of dislike for him, which he surmised could be due to his lineage to Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, his at times outspoken father and coach.
But make no mistake about it. The younger Sanders believes he would be the best quarterback prospect for a team looking to get back on track and one who could change the culture of a struggling team into a winning one.
“I've done it at two locations already, so it's simple,” Sanders told reporters Friday morning. “When people say I'm not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, what are y'all going based off of?
“‘Cause I did it year after year after year. Then you see the progression. So it's like obviously it gotta be some type of external hate that you have for the family, for the last name, for anything. Because I know I proved myself on the field.”
The Heisman Trophy runner-up has the resume to back up what he says. In 26 games at Jackson State, he completed 616 passes out of 901 targets for 6,983 yards, 70 touchdowns, and just 14 interceptions, leading the Tigers to a 23-3 record in his games played.
Sanders continued his growth at Colorado, spending this past season as the offensive coordinator of former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. In 24 games, Sanders completed 71.8% of his pass attempts, an all-time career FBS/Division 1-A record.
That's 651 out of 907 passes completed for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and just 13 interceptions, for anyone wondering.
But what might be most impressive about what Sanders has accomplished is that he did so while playing in multiple offensive systems and not always with the strongest supporting cast around him.
“I'm most proud of my mental (game),” he said when asked what part of his game stood out. “Because I know nothing can phase me. No pressure, no situation. These cameras, nothing fad me. I grew up with it.”
Sanders admitted that there is room to grow in that area.
“Going to the next level, I gotta find myself early. I gotta get ready mentally early. 'cause I know early on some games I wasn't taking the completions coach was calling; sometimes I was trying to make too much happen,” he said.
“So that just comes from a mindset of like ‘do-or-die’ mentality to where you're gonna succeed or not succeed. And sometimes, I got caught up playing hero ball, but I understand why I messed up, and now I'm gonna fix it at the next level.”
One misconception about himself that Sanders was happy to address with reporters was the notion that he’s a flashy, attention-seeking type who gets his kicks vlogging his life off the field.
Sanders, who emphasized he’s all about ball, noted that at the end of the work day, players have free time and free choices to make about how they spend that time, and he chooses to spend his time in what he views as a constructive and harmless manner.
“You gotta understand when you get the work done and that's why you drop the YouTube video 'Day in the Life.' We work out, we eat, and we watch film. After that, you got all these hours to yourself,” he said.
“So why would somebody criticize you for being at home and being able to express yourself the way you want to express yourself rather than you could be out being wild?”
Despite his college resume and his belief that he should be the top draft pick this year, Sanders is also realistic to the point where he knows that there is a chance he might not go first in the draft. And if that happens, don’t expect him to pout about it.
“The number where you go don't matter,” he said. “I referenced Tom Brady 'cause he was the best of the best in all categories. He ain't go first. So the number again–big don't matter.
What matters is if a team wants to change its culture from a losing one to a winning one, something Sanders emphasized he has experience doing.
"If that's not what you're trying to do, don't get me,” he said. “If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me. You should know that history repeats itself over and over and over.”