Reese's Senior Bowl Day 1 Observations | Podcast

What young draft prospects stood out in Day 1 of the Reese's Senior Bowl practices and how many of them might be potential fits for the Giants? Tune in to find out.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is underway down in Mobile, Alabama and over at the LockedOn Giants podcast, we're providing daily updates and observations from NFL scout David Turner, who has worked for the Giants, 49ers, Raiders and more, and who also has personnel and administrative experience in the Arena League and CFL.

David shares his observations from Day 1 of the Senior Bowl practices from both teams so be sure to check out this podcast. 

To read more about some of the players David mentions, check out Nick Falato's NFL draft profiles, all which are archived right here in one handy spot. We're adding new player profiles daily, so bookmark that link and check back daily. 

RELATED: NFL Draft: 5 Giants Prospects to Watch at Senior Bowl

And keep it here on Giants Country for more coverage still to come on the Reese's Senior Bowl.

And keep it here on Giants Country for more coverage still to come on the Reese's Senior Bowl.

