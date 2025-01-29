Scouting New York Giants: More Senior Bowl Day 1 Practice Standouts
The first day of Senior Bowl practices was similar to the first day of Shrine Bowl practices in that there was a lot of fanfare off the field but a feeling-out process on it.
Not surprisingly, the quarterbacks struggled on Day 1, as they were likely swimming with new terminology and brand new people to throw to, and that Day 2 would yield better results.
Meanwhile, the receivers and defensive backs were flying around making plays, but many of the eyeballs stayed in the trenches, which did not disappoint. They came out battling from the beginning and let it be known that there would be must-see battles heading into the game for the rest of the week.
There were standouts on Day One, of course, those who hit the ground running and took advantage of their opportunity immediately. Let’s look at a few names that caught our eye.
RB R.J. Harvey, UCF
Everybody knows how good of a ball carrier RJ Harvey (5-7¾, 207 pounds) is–that is what makes him such an intriguing prospect.
But the surprise on Day 1 was how well Harvey caught the ball. If he continues to show his ability to be fluid in and out of breaks as a receiver and flashes his hands in the process, he could likely improve his status by a round or two in the draft.
The Giants could be in the market for another young back to complement Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Harvey would fit nicely in the Giants' offensive scheme.
WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
Johnson is the ultimate creator of separation with his route running. He does not simply rely on his athletic ability; he sets up defenders and makes them hesitate, which gives him the added step to leave them behind.
This was on display during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practices. He was impossible to stay in front of during his 1-on-1 reps and he was constantly open during team sessions. Yes, he is small (5-9 and 156 pounds) but he plays big.
Size is not a skill but merely a reason to discredit. It would be the only thing to discredit Johnson because he was on fire on the field.
DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Walter Nolen is impressive to watch simply when he moves around. The first thing when looking at his 6-3¼ and 293-pound frame is that it’s hard to believe he is pushing that much weight around because he looks trim and really fit for his size.
The second thing you notice about Nolen is his burst off the line. He was very twitchy during 1-on-1’s and showed the ability to turn speed to power with his speed rush and his bull rush.
He also flashed his lateral quickness and showed the ability to change direction quickly. He was a nightmare for the interior linemen who had to face him on Day 1.
Nolen would be the ideal interior pass-rushing penetrator for the Giants to pair with Dexter Lawrence.
DB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Hairston was extremely physical on Day 1. He made it a point to get his hands on receivers early and often and disrupted their pass patterns.
During 1-on-1s, he lived in press coverage, jamming and redirecting receivers. He was sticky down the field and did a great job pattern-matching receivers as they ran their routes.
He was violent when breaking up passes, even throwing his entire body in the way to knock down a pass. He was definitely the most aggressive defensive back on the field during day 1 practices, and I do not expect it to end anytime soon.
OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
On Day 1, Ersery was the best pass-blocking offensive lineman on the field. He was constantly stonewalling edge rushers who looked to exploit their athletic advantages over the former Golden Gopher.
He was patient in his pass drop, violent with his hands on his initial punch, and had quick feet to move laterally and get in front of defenders. Most importantly, he was able to drop anchor and halt the progress of the pass rusher when they tried to bullrush him.
He was on the field, turning heads of all the onlookers. The Giants might be looking to bolster their offensive line, and a tackle like Ersery could be just the ingredient.
OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
According to Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports, Grey Zabel (6-5 ⅜, 316 pounds) did not lose a rep all day, regardless of what position he played.
The most intriguing part of his game is his versatility. He played guard and tackle for a championship program his entire collegiate career.
He knows what it takes to get it done, and he clearly brought that mindset to Mobile on Day 1 of practice. He is an intriguing piece for a team like the Giants, who could use more versatile linemen to help in multiple positions.