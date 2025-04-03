Should Giants Draft Travis Hunter + Trade Up for Shedeur Sanders? Giants Fans Vote
With less than one month remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, the barometer on the New York Giants’ potential approach has been ticking back and forth between quarterback and the best player available at No. 3, depending on who you ask.
The consensus choice was towards the former side until the team officially signed Russell Wilson to join Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito in the Giants huddle next season.
The agreement with Wilson will make him the Giants’ starter, with Winston backing him up, but there is uncertainty about whether DeVito will remain the third string or be pushed out of the depth chart by an incoming rookie option.
By having two veterans in their locker room for at least the upcoming season, the latest projections have suggested that New York shift their mindset towards drafting one of either Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, assuming one of them is available at the third pick, and waiting on the novice arm till later on.
That would mean potentially passing up on Hunter’s collegiate teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has been heavily linked to the Giants throughout the offseason.
Even if they do that, Sanders hasn’t been viewed as a surefire first-round draft choice by everyone around the league amidst a quarterback class whose rankings are blurrier once Cam Ward is off the board.
If Sanders falls from the top three into the bottom part of the first round, the Giants could have a shot to slip back into the opening stanza via a trade and bring the other Buffaloes prospect to East Rutherford with his No. 1 target if they wanted to return to the gunslinger.
According to a recent poll conducted by Giants On SI publisher Patricia Traina, a large 82% portion of the Giants fanbase would be happy and excited to see that scenario play out on night one of the draft in what would bring two highly talented and long-term pieces to the franchise.
Forget about just these two players for a moment, as any potential pairing between a talented dual-threat prospect like Hunter and a quarterback would feel like a big win for the Giants to come out of their newest draft class.
They could have two of their most significant needs addressed in their first two selections and not worry about hoping to be in position for the latter in the 2026 draft.
If the Giants like both players, however, tagging the two Colorado products would make sense for the Team and its long-term vision. The two would bring immense chemistry on the offensive side of the ball, one that shined this past season when Sanders and Hunter connected for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, the in the nation.
The duo brought some electricity to two different programs in Jackson State and Colorado, which had only won two Big 12 conference games in the two seasons before their arrival.
With the leadership of Sanders’ father and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, they brought the Buffaloes out of the doldrums to a 9-4 overall record, a share in the conference’s 2024 crown, and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl, where the two combined for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
While Sanders would be sitting on the bench and learning in his first season in East Rutherford, they could take advantage of Hunter’s offensive skillset as an elite vertical complement to Malik Nabers and get him comfortable with the rest of the Giants arsenal, which can do damage at all levels of the field with a good gunslinger to throw the football.
Then, it’s only a matter of time before Sanders gets the keys to the franchise. He seems to be hoping the Giants will select him and insert his big-market personality into the heart of a rebuild in the Big Apple that’s been dragging for too long.
Sanders and Hunter, picking up where they left off, could take the Giants from the basement of the league to reigniting the winning culture that they lacked for much of the last decade and found for a fleeting moment during the 2022 season before things went crashing down again in the previous two campaigns.
As much as Sanders can play game-changing football at the highest level, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have to love the player to hedge their draft capital and move up to get him.
He could also sneak out of the first round and into their laps at No. 34, but the class has other candidates who are just as deserving of consideration in that round as him.
It’s still a dream that many Giants fans and the two prospects can at least keep playing in their heads until we see how things unfold in just under a month. The temperature will change many times before then, and almost every card is still on the deck for Schoen and the company.
