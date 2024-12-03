They Might Be Giants: College Football Standouts from Week 14
Week 14 of the College Football season is over, and these five potential New York Giants draft prospects improved their 2025 NFL Draft stock with strong performances.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
Despite losing to Syracuse, Cam Ward displayed the controlled playstyle we have longed for this season. He was decisive with his reads and decision-making post-snap.
He finished the game with less than ten incompletions and zero interceptions. Ward accounted for 349 yards and two passing touchdowns. He operated the offense like a point guard, and when needed, he made superstar-level throws and plays.
With arm talent, mental toughness, and off-script playmaking, Ward should be their top pick to command their offense in 2025 if he’s there when they are on the clock.
The Giants, per multiple reports (one of which you can see here), were in attendance at the Miami-Syracuse game.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Besides upgrading the quarterback position, adding more size, strength, and ball skills to the wide receiver room will undoubtedly be a Giants’ priority this offseason.
Elic Ayomanor brings all of this and more. San Jose State’s secondary had no answer for him—Ayomanor caught ten of his 12 targets for 109 yards. He wins on the outside with route running and body positioning.
Ayomanor defeats both press man and off-man coverages and puts defensive backs in conflict. The idea of replacing UFA-to-be Darius Slayton with Ayomanor comes with a higher ceiling and positive results.
The thought of Ayomanor paired with Malik Nabers as the Giants' top two receivers increases the talent surrounding whoever takes snaps under center in 2025.
IDL Mason Graham, Michigan
Mason Graham is one of the best defensive prospects and overall prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Last weekend, he faced Michigan's biggest rival, Ohio State. Graham was disruptive at the line of scrimmage throughout the game.
He helped dominate the Buckeyes’ offensive line, consistently resetting the line of scrimmage against the run. Graham was nearly immovable in the run game, anchoring against solo blocks and splitting double team/duo blocks.
Graham is a versatile three-down alignment defender who can be a game-changer on the Giant's defensive line. Helping them achieve a dominant four-man pass rush resembling the Super Bowl-winning defenses.
CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Travis Hunter is one of the favorites to win the Heisman and one of the best prospects in the draft.
Against Oklahoma St, Hunter finished the game with multiple pass breakups and an interception.
He nearly came away with two more interceptions but could not bring the football in.
He displays high football IQ, outstanding athleticism, and elite ball skills to create turnovers. The Giants need a playmaker like Hunter in their cornerback room.
LB Lander Barton, Utah
Lander Barton was the second-highest-graded defensive player for Utah's defense against UCF.
His impact was felt in multiple ways, whether dropping off into coverage to play the passing lanes or attacking the line of scrimmage against the run. Barton sacked UCF's quarterback twice and finished with three tackles.
He was charged with four run stops against UCF's strong rushing attack. Barton is among the most versatile second-level defenders in college football.
His athleticism, NFL height, weight, and skill set make him a prime candidate to elevate a team's linebacker room.
