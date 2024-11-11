They Might Be Giants: Five CFB Draft Prospects Who Stood Out in Week 11
Week 11 of the College Football season is over, and these five potential New York Giants draft prospects improved their 2025 NFL Draft stock with strong performances.
Edge Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Ole Miss upset the Georgia Bulldogs in one of the season's biggest games. A big reason for the Rebels' victory was the performance of edge defender Princely Umanmielen.
He was one of the most disruptive defenders in college football this weekend. Umanmielen dominated the Bulldogs' offensive line and protection calls. He finished the game with two sacks, four quarterback hits, four hurries, a forced fumble, and a pass rush win rate of 27.6%.
Umanmielen did a fantastic job making Carson Beck uncomfortable in the pocket and dominating their left tackle to wreak havoc in the backfield.
CB Mello Dotson, Kansas
The New York Giants' secondary needs to upgrade with talent, especially in the cornerback position. Mello Dotson had one of the best performances in week 11 against an undefeated Iowa State team.
Dotson was targeted three times, no receptions allowed, and secured a pick-six to help the Jayhawks to victory. Dotson faced one of the better wide receivers in the Big 12, Jayden Higgins, and locked him down. He has the size to play outside in both man and zone coverages.
Dotson's ball skills are outstanding and that playmaking ability is what the cornerback room in New York is missing.
IDL Mason Graham, Michigan
Mason Graham is arguably the best defensive prospect in the country. He commands multiple blockers on nearly every defensive snap.
Graham was disruptive against the Indiana Hoosiers. He lived in the backfield, generating pressure numerous times in the game. While he did not notch a sack, Graham had two quarterback hits, multiple pressures, and a pass-rush win rate of 16%.
His pass-rush win rate skyrocketed to 44.4% on true drop-back passing sets. If the Giants bypassed a quarterback and decided to select the best player available, Graham, alongside Dexter Lawrence, would form a dangerous interior duo for the foreseeable future.
IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Tyler Booker had a strong game against SEC rival LSU in week 11. He pitched a shutout, giving up zero sacks, quarterback hits, or pressures. His brute strength and physicality were on display when Alabama ran the football.
Booker is a people mover; he moves bodies to clear running lanes when called upon. Booker would elevate the interior offensive line play for talented running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and bring functionality to the pass protection for whoever the quarterback is in 2025.
QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Speaking of quarterbacks, Daniel Jones is NOT the answer. This game against the Carolina Panthers should slam the door for anyone who believes he can be. Alabama's Jalen Milroe is an uber-talented and physically gifted prospect.
Against LSU, he displayed the rushing ability that makes him a difference-maker. As a passer, he was effective and efficient. If Milroe were to fall into the 2nd round, the Giants should be interested in his potential and high-ceiling.