They Might Be Giants: Five Standout Draft Prospects from Week 13's College Season
Week 13 of the College Football season is over, and these five potential New York Giants draft prospects improved their 2025 NFL Draft stock with strong performances.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
Cam Ward led the Miami Hurricanes back into the winning column against Wake Forest. He went 27-38 for 280 yards passing, with two passing touchdowns, one rushing, and an interception. Outside of the ill-advised pitch/interception, Ward operated the offense better and took what was there.
He checked the football to his underneath options when the coverage called for it. He only took three shots down the field (20+ yards).
Ward displayed that he was capable of playing within the confines of the offense while being able to take over a game.
With the release of Daniel Jones and potentially securing a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward should be heavily scouted to become the next face of the Giants' franchise.
WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
Pat Bryant carried Illinois' passing offense in a back-and-forth game against Rutgers. Bryant caught seven of his 12 targets for 197 yards and the game-winning receiving touchdown.
He aligned in multiple spots, such as the X, slot, and Y wide receiver positions. Bryant made plays with good route running and created chunk play(s) after the catch. Illinois would not have won the game without Bryant's dominant performance.
If the Giants lose Darius Slayton to free agency, Bryant could be a day-two replacement, potentially with a new rookie quarterback under center.
CB Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
Dorian Strong had one of the best games of all cornerbacks this past weekend. Strong was targeted seven times, allowing two catches for nine total yards. In addition to one pass breakup and two interceptions.
Strong played with good instincts and timing in coverage. He read the quarterback's eyes well to time attacking the catch point to make plays on the ball. He has NFL size and movement skills to be a potential fit across from Deonte Banks.
IOL Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
Right guard Luke Kandra pitched a statistical shutout in week 13 in pass protection. He did not allow a single pressure, hurry, quarterback hit, or sack all game.
Kansas State has a good pass rush, and Kandra did a great job playing a clean and consistent game against the Wildcats. He helped their ball carriers find room to work against the Wildcats' defensive front.
LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
Cody Simon had one of the most impactful defensive games of the week. Against an undefeated Indiana offense, Simon attacked the line of scrimmage and threw QB Kurtis Rourke off his game as much as possible.
Simon was highly effective, finishing the game with three tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Rourke was uncomfortable and could not find his rhythm after the opening drive.
Simon did not allow much while in coverage either. The linebacker position stands to be upgraded, and Cody Simons proved to have a versatile skill set this past weekend.