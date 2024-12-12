This Quarterback Gets Mocked to Giants in Most Recent Three-Round Draft Projection
With three of the first 67 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Giants go on the offense in Pro Football Focus’s three-round mock draft published earlier this month.
The mock draft was run when the Giants were drafted third overall. Since then, they have been battling the Las Vegas Raiders for the first overall pick. The Raiders currently sit first per Tankathon, and the Giants are second.
In this mock draft, authored by Trevor Sikkema, the Giants use their first-round pick on Cam Ward, the record-setting quarterback from the University of Miami. Ward holds the Hurricanes’ single-season passing touchdowns record and most passing yards in a single season, the latter having stood since 1984.
Sikkema likes Ward’s ability to make all the big-time throws, but expressed concerns about Ward’s turnover problem Ward had in his previous stop at Washington State.
"Ward does come with some concerns, as his turnover-worthy play percentage has been high throughout his five seasons as a starter — though his 2.6% mark in 2024 marks the lowest of his career," Sikkema said.
"However, he also has a knack for delivering big-time throws and the talent to execute them. For the Giants, Ward offers a higher passing ceiling than they’ve had since Eli Manning's tenure."
Ward, a Heisman Trophy finalist, was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school in Texas. He went to the University of Incarnate Word, a private parochial college in Texas for two seasons. He then transferred to Washington State after the 2021 season, where he blossomed into a pro-style quarterback.
Ward toyed with the idea of entering the draft at the end of last season but transferred to Miami for his senior season instead after scouts advised him he’d be a mid-round pick at best in last year’s draft and would do himself better by spending another season playing major college football.
The move paid off. All Ward did in 2024 was lead the nation with 36 touchdown passes while completing 67.4 percent of his passes. His 4,123 yards rank second behind only Kyle McCord of Syracuse.
Ward will close his collegiate career with the Canes playing the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. He has already accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl.
In the second round, Sikkema has the Giants drafting Darien Porter, a cornerback from Iowa State, who will be charged with stopping Ward in the Pop Tarts Bowl. In 13 games for the Cyclones, the 6-4, 200-pound Porter only made 18 tackles, the most he has had in his five-year career.
He has had three interceptions this season, the first of his career, in the pass happy Big XII. In the Big XII title game against Arizona State, Porter came up empty and only registered two tackles.
The third-round pick is a solid choice for the Giants as Sikkema has them drafting wide receiver Jack Bech from Texas Christian. Bech had a solid senior season as he caught 62 balls for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. Bech has exceptional hands and would work the slot for Ward just like his All-ACC first-team teammate Xavier Restrepo did at Miami.
Bech is a solid receiver who would complement Malik Nabers very well. He would fit the bill as the second wide receiver the Giants will be looking for, presuming they move on from Darius Slayton. Slayton becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season and will more than likely test the free agent market.