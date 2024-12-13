This Quarterback Mocked to Giants in New Mock Draft
The New York Giants' 2024 season has been unstable and disappointing, particularly at the quarterback position. With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, Cam Ward, the 2024 Heisman finalist quarterback from Miami, might be the answer the Giants have been searching for, according to a new mock draft from Pro Football Network.
Ward has put together a remarkable 2024 season at Miami, solidifying himself as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football. He has thrown for 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, leading the nation with an impressive 88.0 QBR.
Ward has completed 67.4% of his passes, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. While mobility is not his primary weapon, he has contributed 196 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
However, Ward's mentality and ability to stay calm under pressure set him apart. Ward has proven time and again that he thrives in high-stakes situations. The Giants desperately miss the clutch performance they enjoyed with Eli Manning under center, and Ward appears to be a guy who can lead them when the game is on the line.
The Giants' offensive line has made strides this season but still struggles in pass protection, particularly against top-tier defenses. Lock was sacked eight times in just two games, and DeVito was brought down four times in his debut.
Ward's ability to move in the pocket and extend plays under pressure could make him more valuable to the Giants than other prospects, whose games may rely more on a clean pocket.
Ward's mobility isn't just about scrambling for yardage—though he's proven capable of doing so—it's about his ability to buy time for his receivers and turn broken plays into significant gains.
While Ward's mobility makes him a standout, his ability to operate effectively in the pocket shouldn't be overlooked. He's shown poise and precision when given time to throw, and his 67.4% completion rate is a testament to his accuracy.
If the Giants' offensive line becomes more stable, Ward could thrive as a passer in a more structured system while still being able to break down.
Ward's dual-threat ability would also open new dimensions for the Giants' offense. Defenses forced to account for his running ability would create opportunities for players like Tyrone Tracy Jr. to find more space as a runner and receiver.
Additionally, Ward's ability to throw accurately on the move would benefit speedsters like Malik Nabers, who have been underutilized due to inconsistent quarterback play.
With Ward at the helm, the Giants' offense could become more dynamic and unpredictable, making life more difficult for opposing defenses—something that seems impossible right now.
Not only is Ward an excellent passer and playmaker, but he has also proven to be a crucial asset in the red zone.
Ward and the Hurricanes are ranked 14th in the nation in red zone offense, converting 56 red zone scores out of 61 attempts. This includes 23 rushing and 22 passing touchdowns, showcasing his ability to produce both through the air and on the ground when his team needs it most.
The Giants’ offense has struggled with red zone efficiency all season, with a 41.67% red zone scoring percentage. Ward’s proven success in this area could help turn that around, giving the team the punch they need in scoring situations.
The Giants' 2025 draft decision isn't just about selecting the most talented quarterback; it's about choosing the right one for their current situation. Ward's ability to thrive under pressure and elevate those around him makes him the quarterback the Giants should target.