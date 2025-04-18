This Topic Named Biggest Burning Pre-Draft Question for Giants
The New York Giants entered the offseason knowing their situation could not be easily fixed. They beefed up the secondary and added depth to the offensive and defensive lines, but the pressure to address the quarterback position in the short and long term is undoubtedly hard to ignore.
Adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston provides some clarity for the 2025-26 NFL season, but it doesn't eliminate the nagging pain that can only be cured by the presence of a franchise quarterback.
There is also no guarantee that Wilson or Winston will sufficiently improve the Giants immediately.
If it wasn't apparent by now, the most glaring concern facing general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll is this uncertain quarterback room.
NFL Media columnist Jeffri Chadiha effectively explains why this is the case when listing one burning question facing each NFC team ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"It feels like Part 1 of the Giants' quarterback plan was the addition of Russell Wilson as the starter on a one-year deal and Jameis Winston as his backup," he said.
"Part 2 comes in the draft when we see if they can find a quarterback they want to develop while one or both veterans serve as a bridge to the future."
Giants must continue their QB search in the NFL Draft
Big Blue is counting on their incoming veteran QB tandem to help New York rise closer toward the NFC playoff picture, which is more plausible than people might think.
This team has talent and a coach who has proven he can succeed under sub-optimal circumstances. An experienced Super Bowl-winning signal-caller like Wilson may push the Giants forward in their comeback quest.
But one cannot simply wrap a bandage on a gaping wound. Extensive treatment is required, which only a young, promising quarterback can provide. Chadiha breaks down the dilemma that should demand the front office's constant attention.
"This upcoming Giants campaign won't be defined by whether Wilson can perform at a decent level or if Winston has to take over at some point," Chadiha said.
"It will come down to whether the team can find a real light at the end of this tunnel, which has been stuck in at quarterback, which means the brass had better select a player who can excite people."
An eight or nine-win season would encourage fans, but the organization must still devise a plan for the future. That blueprint could be drawn during the upcoming NFL Draft.
Most analysts now have New York passing on a QB for the No. 3 pick and instead taking either pass-rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, but there are other paths Schoen can walk to fill the need.
The Giants might covet the supremely athletic Jalen Milroe at the No. 34 selection, or they could scoop up an accomplished college player like national champion Will Howard in the mid-rounds.
The prospect they choose is unlikely to get much work in the next regular season, but he needs to inspire some optimism for the years to come.
While it is not easy for the fan base to endure, the Giants must keep firing darts at the quarterback board and hope one turns up a bullseye. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll might not have many attempts left, however.
