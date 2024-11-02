Top College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants in Week 10
Week 10 of the College Football Season is upon us, and we continue our look at the top prospects who are looking to raise their stock and whose skill sets might be a fit for the New York Giants. Here is this week’s list of five prospects we recommend keeping an eye on.
QB Will Howard, Ohio State
Will Howard is having a solid-to-good senior season with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is operating their offense well and efficiently.
Howard has good arm strength and athleticism to make plays with his legs when plays break down. Penn State's defense will pose the biggest test for him this season (until Michigan).
The Nittany Lions have pass rushers and a talented secondary when healthy. Howard must go on the road in a hostile environment and make the requisite plays to lead his team to victory.
Whether that is scrambling to avoid the pass rush, checking the football down to his underneath options, or QB-designed runs in the low red zone. Howard has the physical ability to be a difference-maker in this game.
Edge Tyler Baron, ED, Miami
Tyler Baron is one of the more under-the-radar pass rushers in college football. Transferring from Tennessee to Miami, Baron is having a strong season--notching seven sacks, five quarterback hits, 23 hurries/pressures, and a 17% pass rush win rate.
His true drop back pass rush win rate jumps from 17% to 27.4%. Baron has multiple pass-rush maneuvers in his bag to win the outside and inside paths to the quarterback.
Against a Duke offense that tries to be balanced on offense. Baron must play the run first and help force the Blue Devils into obvious/true drop back passing situations so he can pin his ears back. He can continue to build his 2025 NFL Draft stock this weekend.
OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
Aireontae Ersery's draft stock has risen since the Summer. Once viewed as a day-two prospect, he can be drafted late in the 1st round.
Ersery has a matchup against a formidable Illinois defensive front. Illinois' top edge defender is Gabe Jacas, who presents a difficult challenge for Ersery this weekend.
Jacas is a talented pass rusher with good use of hands to clear his path to the quarterback. Ersery has struggled with low-leverage rushers like Jacas. This is a big game for him to continue to solidify his case as a potential 1st round OT.
DL Derrick Harmon, Oregon
Derrick Harmon is shining in his newfound spotlight with Oregon's defensive front. Harmon has the build and strength of a traditional nose tackle but the movement skills of a 3-technique pass-rushing IDL.
He is preparing to face one of the more consistent and physical running teams in the BIG Ten, Michigan. Harmon will need to handle Michigan's rushing attack to make them one-dimensional, which plays right into the Ducks' defensive hands. If so, Harmon can showcase his three-down skill set by rushing the passer.
LB/Edge Jalon Walker, Georgia
Jalon Walker is one of the best players in college football! He is a versatile defender who plays both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher.
Walker will be facing a true freshman quarterback in 5-star recruit DJ Lagway. I expect Walker to pair with Mykel Williams to torment the young signal caller.
He would grade highly as a linebacker alone, but his pass-rush skill set and upside add more positive points to his draft profile!