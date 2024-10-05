Week 6 College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants
As we head into Week 6 of the college football season, there is plenty of dust to settle on which prospects will ultimately be among the best in the class.
Which prospects should the New York Giants fans be keeping up with? I have talented prospects for you to get to know.
CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
The cornerback position remains one the New York Giants need to upgrade this up-and-coming offseason.
Oregon’s Jabbar Muhammad is one of the top coverage defenders in the Big Ten. He has inside-out versatility. Muhammad is a good athlete with a high football IQ. He has accounted for five pass breakups and allowed one touchdown on 22 targets this season.
As the Ducks venture further into BIG Ten conference play, Muhammad will be relied on to stop some talented playmakers, beginning with Michigan State this week.
SAF Jalen Catalon, UNLV
Once known as one of the hardest hitters in college football, Jalen Catalon has transformed into a coverage playmaker.
After battling injuries, he has arguably had the best start to his career. Going into Week 6, Catalon has four interceptions and two pass breakups. When tested, he has shown his ability to play as a deep safety and make plays.
He will face a good Syracuse offense led by quarterback Kyle McCord. Catalon will have opportunities to leave his fingerprint on this game.
DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Quietly kept Ole Miss versatile defensive lineman Walter Nolen is having a good season after transferring from Texas A&M.
Nolen has been effective as both a run-stopper and pass-rusher. He possesses a strong upper body to stack blockers at the point of attack. He has a tough SEC battle against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
This team prioritizes running the football and playing tough and physical. Nolen has accounted for one sack, 19 tackles, and nine pressures.
Due to his positional versatility, he would complement Dexter Lawrence on the Giants' defensive line.
RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
North Carolina star running back Omarion Hampton has been the lifeblood of the Tarhells offense. He is the third-leading rusher in college football.
As the Tarheels prepare for a potentially high-scoring match against Pitt Panthers. Hampton has not benefited from great quarterback play, but he has been in the top three in rushing, with 558 yards of rushing and six touchdowns.
Hampton is one of the best running backs in college football, and he continues to prove this every week. The Giants need an RB1-caliber player at the position, and Hampton could be just what the doctor ordered.
IDL T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
T.J. Sanders faces off against Ole Miss and their talented receiving corps. Jaxson Dart has shown to be uncomfortable with consistent defensive pressure, which is where Sanders comes into play.
He has two real-deal rushers on the edges, which can alleviate the pressure on Sanders and the interior defensive line. He has accounted for one sack, four QB hits, and five pressures this season. The Gamecocks will need him to get after Dart early and often.