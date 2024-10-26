Week 8 College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants
The 2024 College Football Season rolls into Week 8. Here’s a look at some of the top draft prospects we’ll be eyeing who could draw the interest of the New York Giants next spring
Edge Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
When LSU vs Texas A&M kicks off this Saturday, eyes should be glued to watching the trenches.
LSU has the top offensive tackle duos in the country with Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr, who will be tasked with facing one of the more talented edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nic Scourton.
Scourton combines a prototypical NFL frame/build with outstanding movement skills and agility. He sets up offensive linemen well with tempo and good use of hands (UOH) to clear his path to the quarterback.
Against the top duo from LSU, Scourton is presented with an opportunity to shoot his 2025 NFL Draft stock through the roof with a dominant performance. He has a lot riding on this matchup.
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
If any quarterback can capitalize on the poor play of some of the headline names, Drew Allar has the height/weight, functional mobility, age (20 years old), and arm talent to do so.
Allar is preparing to face a tough Wisconsin defense on the road Saturday night. Wisconsin has given up six passing touchdowns and 1,091 yards in seven games. They're allowing 156 pass yards per game, translation, it will not be easy for Allar and Penn State's offense.
If Allar can pull off the road win and perform well against a stingy pass defense, it will set him up for a monumental showdown at home next week against Ohio State. Will he enter the 2025 NFL Draft? Time will tell based on his play down the stretch in the regular season.
LT Aeriontae Ersery, Minnesota
Minnesota's left tackle Aeriontae Ersery flies under the radar when discussing the top offensive tackles in the draft class.
Listed as 6-6 and 330 pounds, Ersery plays with great power at the point of attack in the run game with enough athleticism in pass pro to protect the outside shoulder of his pass sets.
He will face a Maryland defense that is averaging nine pressure/hurries per game. Ersery has surrendered a single sack through seven games. He has the physical tools to be a mid-to-late first-round pick. Pitching a shutout on Saturday only helps his case.
CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
Oregon's top CB Jabbar Muhammad is having a solid season with his new team. He's allowed one touchdown with six pass breakups in coverage this season.
Muhammad will have a nice test with Illinois top WR Pat Bryant. Some scouts view Muhammad as a slot/nickel cornerback but he predominantly aligns on the outside.
He is a technically sound defender with a competitive attitude and good instincts. Bryant is a big and athletic target that will test Muhammad's long speed and ability to disrupt the catch point.
WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
Luther Burden III has to recapture his stardom from 2023. This season, he has a single 100-yard receiving game and his place among the top-3 wide receiver prospects is in question.
He will face an Alabama secondary that has struggled in coverage this year. Burden needs to go out and assert his dominance for Missouri's offense early and often. He is a talented slot receiver who should find favorable matchups against the Tide's defense.