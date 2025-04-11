What Cleveland’s Re-signing of Joe Flacco Potentially Means for the Giants in Draft
The Cleveland Browns, who, like the New York Giants, desperately need a long-term answer at quarterback, have already addressed their quarterback situation by trading for Kenny Pickett and re-signing veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year deal.
So what does that all mean for the New York Giants and the first round of the draft? Only Cleveland, who holds the second overall pick in the draft, knows for sure, but it sure does seem as though the Browns aren’t high on the quarterbacks class to where they’re planning to take one.
That likely means that Cleveland is looking to draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, who was believed to be high atop the Giants’ draft board.
The Titans, who didn’t address the quarterback position in free agency, seem all in on Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is widely regarded as the top quarterback in a class that a growing consensus believes lacks sure-fire franchise quarterback talent.
Like the Giants, the Browns have instead sought to address their quarterback position with temporary fill-ins from the veteran market: Cleveland with Pickett and now Flacco, and the Giants with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
It looks increasingly like the Giants are not planning to pluck a quarterback off the board with the third overall pick. That would have left them with Hunter or Penn State edge Abdul Carter, regarded as the top three worthy prospects.
And with all signs now pointing to the Browns passing on a quarterback and likely selecting Hunter, logic warrants that the Giants, assuming they stay put at No. 3, will be looking at selecting Carter, who was in for a visit with the team on Friday, in less than two weeks.
