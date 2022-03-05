Which O-Lineman and Running Backs Impressed at Combine Workouts?

Which offensive linemen and runnings backs cashed in on the opportunity to impress at the combine on Friday? Coach Gene Clemons has your rundown.

Surprising speed was again on display from the running backs and offensive line, who worked out at the combine Friday.

While nobody touched Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton's 4.28 40-time, many prospects ran predictably fast while others shocked evaluators and scouts with their speed. Twelve offensive linemen ran sub-five seconds, the most since 2003.

Six running backs clocked sub 4.4 40-yard dash times. Among them were many people's RB1 and RB2: Kenny Walker III and Breece Hall, who clocked 4.38 and 4.39 respectively.

However, an FCS product stole the show as South Dakota State's Pierre Strong Jr. clocked the fastest time for a running back this year (4.37), which tied him with Rutgers runner Isiah Pacheco.

Among the players we were watching, offensive lineman Zion Johnson did well. The Boston College product, known for his pass protection, used the bench press to show he was much stronger than given credit for. He recorded 32 reps, tops among all linemen.

Luke Goedeke benched 26 reps as well, which landed him in the top 10 with Johnson. Johnson's 9'4" broad jump was among the top 10 to test, along with ASU center Dohnovan West. Unfortunately, West didn't fare as well in other testing drills and will need to turn heads at his pro day if he wants to creep up teams' big boards.

Both Georgia running backs performed well at the draft, and again, without all of the records being set in the 40, they would have looked even better. Samir White ran a 4.4, and James Cook finished right behind him with a 4.42.

White looked powerful, and Cook looked extremely fluid. It was no surprise that both not only made the top 10 in the 40-yard dash, he also cracked into the top 10 in broad jumps.

White was tied for the top mark with 10'8", and Cook's 10'4" was good enough for sixth. On-field workouts showed their ability to change direction and ability to catch the ball. They both helped their stock.

Here are a few other offensive linemen and running backs who won their combine workouts.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross (OL06) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

When the consensus top two offensive linemen don’t work out, it is a chance for someone else to emerge and get the people talking.

Cross did just that. He recorded a 4.95 40-yard dash time, 9’4” broad jump, and showed impressive fluidity, punch, and knee bend throughout the drills. That performance solidified him as one of the best offensive linemen in this draft, and he could possibly be someone the Giants might consider in the top half of the first round.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

At Senior Bowl practices, Penning was consistently one of the nastiest linemen on either side of the ball. The question was, how would he test and look through the drills at the combine.

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning (OL38) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He looked like a promising talent. His 4.89 forty was .01 off the top time for all linemen. He also recorded a 9’3” broad jump. Putting that work in during the drill and looking good going through the on-field workout was key, and it should help his stock.

He will be in play for a lot of teams, including the Giants.

RB Pierre Strong Jr, South Dakota State

Like Hall and Walker, Strong appeared near the top of the leaderboard in every drill. In addition to his top 40 time, he had the sixth-best vertical jump (36.5”) and the sixth-best broad jump (10’4”).

Pierre Strong Jr. Matt Zimmer / USA TODAY NETWORK

He also performed well during the workout and showed that his gaudy numbers with the Jackrabbits were not just a product of lower-level competition.

Like fellow Missouri Valley Football Conference member, NDSU receiver Christan Watson has announced himself as a factor with the tops at the position in this year’s draft. There is a good chance that he could hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft--and possibly by New York.

RB D’vonte Price, Florida International

Despite going through a few tough seasons at FIU, Price emerged as one of the bright spots and definition of a one-man gang in South Florida.

Because of that, a lot of what Price accomplished was overlooked, but evaluators had a chance to see him in person, and he did not disappoint.

Like Walker, he was only .01 off the best forty time turned in by a running back.

Also, like Walker, he went 34” in the broad jump. With the draft devaluing taking running backs high, it is even more crucial that these guys put themselves among the elite to improve their chances of going Day 2 or early Day 3 in the draft.

Price has done that. Many will be surprised how good he is when the entire defense can not focus on him because he is playing with other talents.

Make sure you check back in to check out our recap of Day 3, and the defensive line and linebacker winners.

