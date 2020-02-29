Who to Watch:  Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

I might be putting the following statement lightly if I were to say that the Giants EDGE and linebacker situation is destitute.

Is there hope with Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and Ryan Connelly? Of course, but that doesn’t negate the fact that the Giants are razor-thin at both edge and off-ball linebacker as they gear up for free agency.

I believe the Giants will look to add veterans, and big contracts, to these groups in free agency, but I still feel like Dave Gettleman will look to add players to these position groups at any level of the draft.

The Giants won their Week 16 bout against Washington, which almost virtually shut the door of opportunity on the team drafting the transcendent Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young. The unfortunate nature of that inevitable fate is the 2020 EDGE positions depth in this class does not have a lot of proven talent.

There are players that have talent but who either lack critical traits like play strength or athletic ability or have extensive injury histories.

However, there are still some players that will pique the interest of the Giants; players that I feel can have a very bright NFL future with the right coaching staff, in the right situation.

Let’s dive into some of these defensive linemen, EDGE, and linebackers:

EDGE/Linebacker Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Height: 6-foot 2 3/8

Weight: 238 lbs.

Hand Size: 9⅝”

Arm Length: 32¾"

Wingspan: 78¼"

For some, it would be a dream scenario if the Giants can land Baun in the early part of Day 2. He’s incredibly versatile being effective for the Badgers as an edge rusher, nickel slot, field-side linebacker, and short zone defender out of any of those positions.

Baun doesn’t have ideal length, but he’s so slippery and hard to block. He reduces the surface area of his chest so well up the arc with good flexibility in his lower body to bend through contact, swivel his hips towards the quarterback, and turn the corner.

He understands how to maintain the half-man relationship against a tackle and utilizes his quick first three steps to challenge the vertical sets of tackles. Pass rushing repertoire is vast, and he uses a bevy of different varied moves to challenge tackles, along with a few inside counter moves, including a nice spin move.

His hands have pop, his placement skills are very good, and his strength at the point of attack is solid. He doesn’t allow his base to narrow while taking on blocks, and he uses very good leverage to win at the point of attack.

He’s a fit for the Giants because he can rush the passer as a blitzing linebacker or play edge full-time, but with Patrick Graham’s multiple front scheme, Baun would slide in and line up effectively wherever he’s tasked.

Baun has experience as an off-ball linebacker and played that well, but that still needs development, if he does it full-time. But Baun’s ability to win in many ways, and be a smart, solid, all-around football player, will work excellently as a Giant, where he can reunite with his former college teammate Ryan Connelly.

EDGE, Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Height: 6-foot 5

Weight: 266 lbs.

Hand Size: 9 ¾”

Arm Length: 34⅞”

Wingspan: 82¼”

Gross-Matos offers impressive size and equally impressive production at Penn State: 111 tackles, 36.5 for a loss, and 18.5 sacks in three seasons with the predominant amount of the stats coming in his sophomore and junior campaigns, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

He's a very long-limbed pass rusher, who looks like he could add weight. He has good explosiveness and a first step for his size and sets a firm edge on the outside against the run.

He uses burst to get up the arc and has enough flexibility in his lower half to bend through contact and turn the corner. His initial pass rush attempt is effective; have seen swim moves, snatch/pull, club/rip, and double swipes used to defeat offensive lineman, but he doesn’t always adapt well once that first move is stopped.

He dips his inside shoulder well after the snatch/pull and club/rip while bending impressively at the waist. He uses his length well in passing alleys to bat balls away, and his tackle radius is impressive.

He does a good job crashing down the line of scrimmage. Gross-Matos can still get too high from time to time and is still learning the nuances of rushing the passer. He doesn’t have an effective inside counter move, nor does he have a consistent plan when he rushes, but the size, athletic traits, and ability to be effective against the run are incredibly valuable.

The Giants value length in critical positions, like EDGE, and Gross-Matos has plenty, along with the other buildable traits that he possesses.

He’ll fit in as a base end in a four-down, even, front or he can put some weight on and play 5-technique in an odd front in base situations. His skillset would also probably allow the coaches to kick him inside in nickel packages or have him rush off the edge.

EDGE, Terrell Lewis, Alabama

Height: 6-foot 5 ¼

Weight: 262 lbs.

Hand Size: 9⅞”

Arm Length: 33⅞”

Wingspan: 83⅜”

If you were to be in a room full of people and Terrell Lewis were to saunter in casually, you would immediately pay attention. Long-limbed, high cut waist, and muscles that grow on top of other muscles would describe his build sufficiently.

He moves well in space and can be dropped in coverage. His lateral agility, foot speed, and suddenness are all checkmarks as well, and he can bend, is physical against the run, and has strong pop in his hands.

There’s still a lot of room for growth with Lewis; he plays too wild sometimes, and I don’t see him always trust his eyes. He can get gobbled up by blocks and cannot adjust his pass-rush plan.

He also has a significant injury history at Alabama has hindered his growth as a pass rusher, but his size and athletic traits will charm an NFL franchise.

The Giants could be that franchise, and there’s promise with Lewis if he stays healthy. Lewis needs reps and time to develop these nuances that were taught at Alabama and will be taught again here in New York.

He is a high upside player that can operate in space and rush the passer, which are two areas the Giants need help with right now.

EDGE, Bradlee Anae, Utah

Height: 6-foot 3⅜"

Weight: 257 lbs.

Hand Size: 10⅛”

Arm Length: 32⅛”

Wingspan: 78⅛”

Anae has substantial size, with marginal length and a thick lower body. He possesses solid overall athletic ability, good quickness, and lateral agility in tight spaces while showcasing good foot-speed/coordination in space.

Anae played in a 2-point stance, on the edge, and lined up with his hand in the dirt as a 5/4i technique on the line of scrimmage. He holds up well at the point of attack when setting the edge, with good grip strength.

Anae is very refined and efficient as a pass rusher; he has a multitude of moves that he employs, along with counters that are exercised at the appropriate time. He has a good first three steps and does a solid job bending through contact and turning the corner in the pocket.

Anae has elite competitive toughness, and he never gives up on any plays. Anae may be available late on Day 2 and would be an excellent addition to any defense.

The Giants could employ him as a true EDGE with the capabilities of dropping him in coverage. If Anae had a bit more length and a bit more explosiveness, he would be talked about much earlier in the draft.

Linebacker, Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Height: 6-foot 3⅝

Weight: 238 lbs.

Hand Size: 9⅝”

Arm Length: 33⅜”

Wingspan: 81⅞”

By this point, we have heard a lot about Isaiah Simmons, and there’s a reason for that: because he earned that right.

Simmons is so athletic, diverse, and offers a defensive coordinator so many options as a chess piece that can play at ALL THREE LEVELS in specific situations.

Simmons can blitz well from the linebacker position, line up on the edge and get after the quarterback, play nickel slot, safety, and still execute the linebacker position incredibly well. He’s long, rangy, and will be an immediate difference-maker to whoever selects him in April.

The transition to the Giants should go without writing--just look at the Giants depth chart and see the shortage of proven talent on the defense.

Then, picture Simmons roaming the middle of the field and being used in every manner possible by Patrick Graham. Finally, realize that this is a legitimate possibility.

Simmons would be an automatic difference maker for this team in the middle of the field, reuniting with his former teammate Dexter Lawrence II. If the Giants can trade back a little and still select Simmons, then we should all rejoice.

Linebacker, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

Height: 6’1 ½”

Weight: 224 lbs.

Hand Size: 9 ½”

Arm Length: 31 ⅛”

Wingspan: 75 ⅛”

If the Giants don’t select Simmons on Day 1, and go tackle or somewhere else, then drafting Davis-Gaither at the end of Round 3 (with their expected comp pick) or early Round 4 is a nice consolation prize.

Davis-Gaither looks longer than he measured on tape, but he is a fantastic athlete with unique ability to slither around blocks--watch the South Carolina game to see what I mean.

He is a fluid mover in space, who should test well in explosive drills, the 40-yard dash, and the shuttles at the combine. He uses his athletic ability to run sideline to sideline, showing a lot of range.

I do see problems with his ability to stack and shed at the second level; his hands aren’t overly powerful, and he may need some sand in his behind, but I still like the prospect and value.

The NFL is trendy in the direction of more speed than power at the 2nd level of defenses. The Giants need, ANYTHING, at that position group right now and Davis-Gaither could fit in and play the weakside linebacker in an even front, while playing the weakside inside linebacker in an odd front, and base situations with four linebackers.

I feel Davis-Gaither's fit with what Patrick Graham may want to run would be easy, due to his explosiveness and ability to avoid blocks in space.