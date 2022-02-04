Who Turned Heads at the Senior Bowl on Offense?

Coach Gene Clemons gives us one name at each position on offense that has stood out during the Senior Bowl practices.

Day 3 of the Senior Bowl is in the books, and there are names on both sides of the ball that have helped their stock ahead of Saturday's game.

Offensively there have been some surprises as players have watched their stock rise, and others have solidified the thoughts many had them based on film evaluation.

A quarterback has emerged and could be a good draft pick to groom as a backup for Daniel Jones and perhaps even an eventual starter or trade candidate down the line. There is also an interior lineman and tackle with similar aggressive streaks as current Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

A running back could provide a physical presence and some improvements in pass pro and a receiver that could add depth and be a weapon as a special teamer.

Here is our look at the brightest standouts through Day 3 at each position on offense.

Quarterback: Malik Willis, Liberty

The performance Willis put on in inclement weather had scouts buzzing. The way he has handled himself off the field has front office executives making phone calls.

Most of the people who saw him believe that the former Liberty quarterback has been the most impressive signal-caller in Mobile this week.

Willis already possesses such rare physical gifts. He is “receiver” fast with a strong arm. By all accounts, he seems to be very coachable and has the Moxy that separates the top-tier quarterbacks from the others.

Playing on a team over the past couple of seasons where he was expected to shoulder the full load of the offense has allowed him never to look rattled or as if the moment is too big for him.

Running Back: Daemon Pierce, Florida

The Florida Gators running back has been the most impressive back through the first few days. Pierce has been a plus in pass protection, shown an ability to catch the ball out the backfield, and has been asked to run the ball between the tackles.

The back was used in a platoon at Florida, much to the dismay of Gator fans who believed he needed more touches, but that might have worked in his favor because that should translate to him having plenty of tread left on the tires.

Pierce is answering many questions scouts, and evaluators had about him coming before the Senior Bowl practices. He might not have answered the home run-hitting speed questions, but he’s checked off several other boxes.

Wide Receiver: Velez Jones, Jr, Tennessee

Jones has been a consistent standout this week in practices. He is fluid in and out of his breaks. This has made it difficult for defenders to figure out when he is trying to pull a double move. His footwork has been good and allowed him to defeat most press coverage.

One thing that has stood out beyond those things is his ability to track the ball in the air and adjust on the run without losing momentum. His explosiveness off the line speed when the ball is in the air has allowed him to gain separation from defenders regularly.

The lone knock on Jones has been his hand placement when catching the ball, there seem to be some inconsistencies that have led to a few drops, but his stock is rising. When you mix this with his known commodity as a special teams player, his value only increases.

Tight End: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Likely has shown real quality as a flex end so far this week. He has stolen the shine initially reserved for Tre McBride. Likely consistently caught the ball well with his hands, he has also shown the ability to track the ball in traffic.

While he is not a run blocker, he does show willingness. His athleticism makes him ideal in an offense that values two tight end sets where the tight ends line up in various formations. He has also done a good job of fighting off physicality and focusing on hauling in the throw from his quarterback.

He was already a solid day two prospect coming into the week, but he has worked his way up to a top of day two product, and when it is all said and done, he could elevate to the end of the first round.

Offensive Tackle: Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Penning has been one of the most aggressive offensive linemen in Mobile. There’s been a couple of times where that aggression has worked against him because he has thrown defenders into offensive players. He will learn to know when he’s already won and take that from his game, but he has been impressive.

He has shown the quickness to deal with speed rushers and enough power to deal with a defensive lineman using a bull rush. Working at left tackle, his kick slide has been clean, and his post has been formidable as well.

His base blocking has been solid, and he has done a good job with his combination blocking. He has embraced playing through the echo of the whistle, which has not sat well with some defenders, but it is a trait that all offensive line coaches love.

Interior Offensive Line: Ed Ingram, LSU

Ingram has come to Mobile and chosen violence--but in a mostly good football way. He has been extremely aggressive in his blocking-- sometimes too aggressive, which has cost him at times. He has great leverage to root defenders out of the holes and to anchor down when he is being bull rushed by strong interior defenders.

He has a strong punch good hand placement, and he runs his feet very well on contact. Once he latches on to a defender, it's been a wrap for defenders who try to detach. That’s a testament to his strength and his nastiness.

Ingram has been extremely physical, but unlike Penning, who has drawn some post-snap ire, he has not found himself in many alterations that advance past the play.

