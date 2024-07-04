Eagles WR A.J. Brown Jumps to Former Giants RB Saquon Barkley’s Defense
Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown tuned in to catch the premiere edition of Hard Knocks: An Offseason with the New York Giants, and apparently, he wasn’t pleased with the first episode’s revelation of how the Giants front office went back and forth on what to do with the star running back’s status.
Barley, as was expected, was one of the central storylines on the program, the opening episode showing something of a divide between general manager Joe Schoen, who in the end decided to let Barkley test the market rather than attempt a tag-and-trade, and fellow front office members such as director of pro personnel Chris Rosetti and team co-owner John Mara.
In the end, Schoen decided to let Barkley test the market, citing concerns about the running back’s age (27), production from his college and pro career, and injury history. That revelation dispelled the notion that Giants team ownership interferes with team decisions.
But as for the decision itself, one might argue that it showed some disrespect and underappreciation for Barkley’s potential value on the open market. He ended up emerging as the top free agent at his position and was paid accordingly by the Eagles in the form of a three-year, $37.8 million deal.
“The Saquon video fired me up, and it wasn’t even about me,” Brown wrote in a since-deleted post on X that was screen captured by B/R Gridiron. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure you get yours fam.”
Barkley, who has drawn the ire of some Giants fans who view his signing with the Eagles as a betrayal, claimed that the Giants never made him an offer to stay once his most recent contract expired.