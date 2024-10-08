Former Giants DB Jabrill Peppers Arrested in Massachusetts on Multiple Alleged Charges
Former New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, who is currently a captain with the New England Patriots, was arraigned in District Court Monday morning for charges of alleged assault, strangulation, and drug possession.
According to WCVB5 in Boston, Braintree, Mass. police responded to a domestic disturbance call over the weekend, which allegedly involved a physical altercation between the 29-year-old Peppers and a woman believed to be his girlfriend.
Peppers entered a plea of not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victim. His attorney, Mark Brofsky, said via WCVB5, that he has reviewed some evidence, including videotape, that casts doubt on the accusations against Peppers.
During Peppers’s detainment by the Braintree (Mass.) Police, law enforcement officials allegedly found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder substance that Peppers allegedly said was cocaine.
Peppers signed with the Patriots in 2022. He was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and spent two seasons with the team before playing for the Giants from 2019-21 following his acquisition via trade as part of the Odell Beckham, Jr. trade.
The New England Patriots, in a team-issued statement, confirmed they were aware of the allegations involving Peppers, who was inactive for this past weekend's game against the Dolphins. A hearing involving his case is scheduled for Nov. 22.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.