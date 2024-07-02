Four Giants With the Most to Gain From "Hard Knocks" Appearance
It's not TV. It's the New York Giants.
The cameras of HBO are set to return to the Garden State, but the Sopranos are nowhere to be found. Instead, East Rutherford takes center stage as the New York Giants partake in the first-ever off-season edition of Hard Knocks, the long-running docudrama produced in conjunction with NFL Films.
The Giants' turn is set to kick off on Tuesday night (9 p.m. ET/PT, Max), and new episodes will debut on HBO's streaming service throughout the month on Tuesdays, leading up to the Giants' reunion for official training camp.
It's hard to grasp exactly what kind of approach this new edition of Hard Knocks will take in this de facto spin-off. While the primary edition, which debuted at the Baltimore Ravens' base in 2001, showcases the trials, tribulations, and monotony of training camp, this edition of the series seems to turn the focus to the front office and the hard decisions a franchise must make in the off-season. The Giants' rebuilding nature, complete with a relative quarterback controversy, only raises the levels of intrigue and drama.
With that in mind, which Giants have the most to gain from such a showcase?
Head Coach Brian Daboll
In almost every edition of Hard Knocks, the team in question's head coach often takes on the role of the main protagonist. For example, Rex Ryan and Jeff Fisher's respective starring turns with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams proved particularly memorable.
The offseason edition of "Hard Knocks" figures to focus more on front office figures (i.e., primarily general manager Joe Schoen), but Daboll has a chance to further endear himself to the blue metropolitan by acknowledging the failure of last season and to see realistic goals for the immediate road ahead.
QB Daniel Jones
If Jones was a politician, the upcoming miniseries would be the longest campaign ad ever. Admirable as their loyalty to Jones may be, the Giants face a tall task in convincing their fanbase that sticking with him was the right move.
Veteran stories may be pushed to the backburner, considering that this is a story of the off-season's saga, but it's clear from the trailer that Jones' ongoing rehab will serve as a subplot. The preview ends almost ominously with Schoen contemplating Jones' status atop a depth chart in his office, complete with a quote of his intentions to do "what's best for the franchise."
Jones' updates will be intriguing enough, but what the staff says about him in both confessionals and behind-the-scenes footage will create potential talking points for years to come.
WR Malik Nabers
Many rookies have turned themselves into beloved HBO characters, and Nabers has a chance to do so the deeper the series goes. Nabers is in the curious spot of endearing himself to a new fanbase and convincing vocal supporters that he was the perfect use of the pick, as many sought a Jones successor with the sixth overall choice used to land the Bayou Bengal's services.
A viral highlight reel from minicamp certainly helps, but landing premium cable endorsements from his new coach and front office and presenting his trademark brand of swagger could help seal the deal.
GM Joe Schoen
When a general manager gets involved on Hard Knocks, a poignant moment usually follows (i.e., Jeff Ireland's process of trading Vontae Davis from the aforementioned Dolphins). But this is Schoen's opportunity to justify his moves this offseason, which followed one of the more disappointing follow-up campaigns in recent Giants memory.
A good part of the "Hard Knocks" marketing centered on the successful hunt for Brian Burns. Still, Wednesday recaps likely anticipate the process that eventually led to Saquon Barkley leaving New York for Philadelphia.
Thanks to The Office-style talking head confessionals, Schoen may never have a better opportunity to fully explain himself.