Bobby Okereke Takes Ownership of Giants' Defensive Struggles in Commanders Loss
For the tenth time in the last 12 seasons, the New York Giants are off to a 0-2 start after losing a 21-18 heartbreaker to the Washington Commanders.
The decision not to have a backup kicker for the ailing Graham Gano, who now has a hamstring injury in addition to a groin strain, but a bigger and more alarming story was the lackluster play of the Giants' defense, which couldn't get off the field at all against the Commanders.
Although the Giants didn't give up any touchdowns, they were horrible on third down, allowing the Commanders to convert on 7 of 14 attempts, five of those successful seven coming with the Commanders needing at least 10 yards.
The run defense, in particular, was a problem. The Commanders averaged 6.1 yards per carry on the ground.
“Yeah, they rushed the ball well," said head coach Brian Daboll. "They were efficient in the passing game. We had them in a lot of third-and-longs that we stopped them on. We did play a good red zone defense, which was held up, but certainly areas that we gotta be better at.”
The Giants did record five sacks on the pass rush, none of which came from the edge rushers. By the game's end, the defense had failed to force a punt as the
Commanders racked up 425 yards of total offense.
So what happened on defense?
" I think we just didn't do a great job with our fundamentals and techniques and just playing very disciplined football," said inside linebacker Bobby Okereke. "It starts with me."
In short, it was ugly, as the offense this week played well enough to win.
"You know, it's on us," Okereke said. "I feel like the offense did a great job and played a great game. I think [QB] Daniel Jones looked fantastic today. [WR Malik] Nabers looked great. We had all faith and confidence in the offense, special teams, and [NY Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll]. We just had to go out there at the end and do our job, and we didn't get it done. It starts with me."
Starting 0-2 is not exactly the way the Giants wanted to begin their 2024 season. It's still early, but historically speaking, only 10% of teams that started 0-2 since 2007 have reached the playoffs.
The Giants enter the thick of their schedule starting next week against Cleveland, starting a six-game stretch against teams that pose a bigger threat.
“Yeah, disappointing for sure; 0-2. First road game, you know, you want to start on a great foot," Okereke said.
"But keeping the perspective, this is week two. We're going on to week three. We’ve got a great opportunity with the Browns next week and a great opportunity to right the ship in practice.”
The Giants must right this ship quickly before things become truly dysfunctional.