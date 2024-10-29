Giants Appear to Bench Deonte Banks After Another Lackluster Effort
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has had enough of first-round draft pick Deonte Banks’ inconsistent efforts.
Banks, who came under fire again this week for some inconsistent effort against the Eagles, vowed not to let it happen again after getting a lecture from his teammates, let it happen again.
The play that was the straw that broke the camel’s back came in the second quarter when Banks went low on a tackle attempt against Steelers running back Najee Harris. Harris hurdled over Banks, who failed to extend his arms to wrap up the ball carrier.
After the play ended, Daboll went after Banks on the sideline. Greg Stroman, elevated from the practice squad for this game, replaced Banks after that series for the rest of the way.
More to come on this developing story after the game.
