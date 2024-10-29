Giants Country

Giants Appear to Bench Deonte Banks After Another Lackluster Effort

Head coach Brian Daboll has apparently had enough of Banks's inconsistent and questionable efforts.

Michael Lee

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) breaks on the sideline during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) breaks on the sideline during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has had enough of first-round draft pick Deonte Banks’ inconsistent efforts.

Banks, who came under fire again this week for some inconsistent effort against the Eagles, vowed not to let it happen again after getting a lecture from his teammates, let it happen again.

The play that was the straw that broke the camel’s back came in the second quarter when Banks went low on a tackle attempt against Steelers running back Najee Harris. Harris hurdled over Banks, who failed to extend his arms to wrap up the ball carrier. 

After the play ended, Daboll went after Banks on the sideline. Greg Stroman, elevated from the practice squad for this game, replaced Banks after that series for the rest of the way.

More to come on this developing story after the game.

