Giants Fans Flock to Social Media to Vent Over Loss to Carolina
Following the team’s 20-17 loss in overtime to the Carolina Panthers, the scream of Giants fans calling for the benchings of quarterback Daniel Jones, who had another poor game in terms of decision making, have intensified to almost deafening levels.
The Giants, who are 3-13 with Jones as their starter over the last two seasons, saw their franchise quarterback commit two costly turnovers in the red zone and a handful of plays in which he missed an open receiver or made the wrong decision.
And a good number of fans have had enough.
Jones did score a rushing touchdown on a quarterback roll-out in the fourth quarter and led the Giants on a game-tying field goal drive late in the fourth quarter as he finished 22-of-37 for 190 yards and two interceptions.
But it was the plays he didn’t make that were the final straw.
Head coach Brian Daboll, who didn’t escape the fans’ wrath–more on that in a moment–didn’t commit to having Jones as the starter when the team returns from its upcoming bye, telling reporters that everything would be taken into consideration.
Daboll, as already mentioned, didn’t escape the wrath of the fans, many of whom questioned some of his in-game decisions.
As the Giants take the long flight back to New Jersey, they have some serious soul-searching to do over the bye. Do they switch quarterbacks, and if so, who? Do they make any changes, especially to a run defense that was again gouged?
Do they change the head coach or general manager now, or wait until after the season–if they do it at all?
There are still seven more games to go before we can start to get answers about this team's long-term plans.