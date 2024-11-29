Giants Fans Weigh in on Social Media After Team's 27-20 Loss to Dallas
The New York Giants’ 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day was a little more competitive than in recent weeks, but still not good enough for the team to snap out of its seven-game losing streak on the season.
Not that the fact that the Giants weren’t blown out by the Cowboys, a division rival, didn't upset some Giants fans. New York had no answers against the run and couldn’t protect quarterback Drew Lock. The Giants defense couldn’t stop the run, and there were far too many chunk plays allowed.
One fan put the whole season in perspective on Thursday. He was succinct and to the point. It was probably the most poignant explanation of the 2024 Giants franchise.
It was true that the Giants could not stop the run. They surrendered 112 yards on 22 carries to Rico Dowdle. They also could not protect the quarterback, surrendering six sacks to a Cowboys front seven that was very suspect coming into the game. Yes, they have Micah Parsons, but the rest of the line is not very elite.
Quarterback Drew Lock made DeMarvion Overshown a household name on Thursday as Overshown swatted one of Lock's passes in the air, caught it, and returned it for a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown.
This was a combination of Lock's inability to find the proper passing lane and the offensive line's inability to block Overshown and keep him away from the football.
The Giants were also the most penalized of the two teams on Thursday. They had 13 accepted penalties for 98 yards. They kept stubbing their toes and shooting themselves in the foot to either end up with longer third downs or keep the Cowboys' offense on the field and allow them to extend drives.
The Giants offense was no better. Drew Lock, playing for the injured Tommy DeVito, was 21-of-32 for 178 yards and one touchdown rushing. He also thre one interception and had a fumble.
That led to one fan reminding everyone why Lock was dismissed from the Broncos before landing in Seattle prior to signing with the Giants.
Lock did show some moxie with his rushing ability, but he was only put in the position to run because the offensive line could not protect him, and the receivers could not get any separation.
There were too many plays where Lock was running for his life. As a result, he was the leading rusher for the Giants on Sunday with 57 yards on four carries.
In all, this was not the perfect Thanksgiving Day game to present to America. The level of football presented by both teams was appalling, as the offense was relatively nonexistent.
The game was not as bad as maybe some thought it might be, but the point is well taken. Lock vs. Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush is not necessarily Must-See TV. However, if the season-opening starting quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott were playing, it would probably still be a yawner due to the lack of talent on both teams.
At least Marcus was willing to watch the team play. Some Giants fans are struggling to keep faith with each mounting loss, and some chose to skip the game altogether to do something else.