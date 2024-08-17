Giants Country

Giants Injury Update: Inside Linebackers Take a Hit

The New York Giants suffered some injuries against het Houston Texans that could affect their roster cutdown decisions.

Patricia Traina

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back J.J. Taylor (38) rushes against the New York Giants in the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back J.J. Taylor (38) rushes against the New York Giants in the third quarter at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Giants lost their second preseason game, 28-10, to the Houston Texans, but more importantly, the team’s injury situation was far from clean.

The Giants were hit hardest at inside linebacker, where Matthew Adams and starter Micah McFadden both suffered hip injuries that knocked them out of the game. New York came into this game missing Dyonte Johnson (ankle), and the depth is now becoming a question mark. 

The Giants also had a pair of injuries on the defensive line, including Ryder Anderson (hamstring) and D.J. Davidson (eye) 

DB Jonathan Sutherland (stinger) and tackle Yodney Cajuste (foot) were also injured in the game. It’s unclear how much if any, time they’ll end up missing.  

In ogre injury news, return specialist/receiver Gunner Olszewski is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a groin injury. Olszewski left Thursday’s practice early, accompanied by a trainer, and did not play in the game against the Texans, leaving the door open for receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie to potentially grab that returner role.

