Giants K Graham Gano Suffers Hamstring Injury on Opening Kickoff
New York Giants kicker Graham Gano, added to the team’s injury report on Saturday with a groin issue, suffered a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff of the team’s Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders.
Gano, who during pregame warmups looked gimpy to the point where punter Jamie Gillan had to take some warmup field goal tries, was injured when trying to chase down Austin Ekeler, who broke free to daylight on the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
The play was called back due to a Washington penalty, but not before Gano fell to the ground while in pursuit of Ekeler.
Gano was helped off the field and slammed his helmet on the Giants' sideline in frustration. The Giants said he was doubtful about returning, but with a hamstring and groin issue, Gano was not expected back in the game, and the place-kicking duties fell to Gillan.
This is the second game in a row in which the Giants did not have a legitimate backup plan for an injured player. Last week, punt returner Gunner Olszewski aggravated his groin during pregame warmups and was replaced by Darius Slayton.