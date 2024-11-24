Giants Must Excel in this One Matchup Against Tampa Bay
The New York Giants are looking to snap a five-game losing streak and get their first home win this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And if the Giants are to do that, their pass rush will need to step up to the plate to ensure that the league’s eighth-best offense doesn’t go on a scoring tangent that matches or exceeds its 27.9 points per game scored.
Facing a Tampa Bay offensive line led by rookie Graham Barton, the Giants’ defensive front has an opportunity to wreak havoc. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was on the Bucs’ injury report this week with knee and foot injuries, was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday and is unlikely to play.
That’s not good news for a Bucs team that has allowed seven sacks in its last four games and which is averaging 2.4 sacks per game, 15th highest average rate in the league.
Meanwhile the Giants are getting back outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux to add to their pass rushing arsenal which includes Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns and Azeez Ojulari.
Although the Giants sack production has slowed down just a bit over their last four games, they still have 10 over that stretch and are still first in the league in sacks/pass attempt (13.09%).
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield has found new life in Tampa Bay, but this season he’s been sacked 24 times, has thrown nine interceptions and has two fumbles, with 12.9% of the pressures he’s faced his own doing. The Giants defense hasn’t forced very many takeaways this season–eight to be exact which ties them for 29th fewest in the league.
Mayfield, like any other quarterback, doesn’t like pressure, but he has shown that he can function when under duress. Per Pro Football Focus, Mayfield has been under pressure on just 24.8% of his dropbacks this season, but has completed 62.5% of his passes when under duress and has thrown one touchdown to one interception in that circumstance.
Despite Mayfield’s ability to get the ball out quickly–his pressure rate is second-lowest in the NFL behind Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins–the Giants still need to take advantage of that banged up Bucs offensive line.
Per NextGen Stats, Mayfield has had an average of 2.57 seconds to throw this season, with 11 of his league-leading 23 touchdown passes coming on throws of 2.5 seconds or less.