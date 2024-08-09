Giants WR Malik Nabers Talks of NFL Preseason Debut
If you’ve been at New York Giants training camp all this summer, you probably caught sight of some guy by the name of Malik Nabers serving up his toast specialty.
That’s as in toasting defensive backs who try to cover the first-round draft pick. Simply put, Nabers has been unstoppable, whether it’s against his teammates, against the Detroit Lions in a two-day scrimmage, or, as was seen in the few surprising snaps he received in the Giants’ preseason opener against the Lions.
Speaking of those few snaps Nabers got in the Giants 14-3 win over the Lions Thursday night, Nabers was serving toast again, only this time, no butter was served his way, as starting quarterback Drew Lock was unable to find Nabers for a hookup.
On at least one of the plays in which Nabers got open, Lock, according to head coach Brian Daboll, “thought he saw something with the safety coming down on the tight end, so he pulled the trigger … he tried to make the smart decision.”
On another play, Lock simply didn’t see Nabers get behind the defender and instead tucked the ball down for a scramble.
Nabers, who as we learned by watching Hard Knocks and in his media sessions, is a guy who wants the ball as much as possible. With his elusiveness and game-breaking speed, he should be accommodated.
But he’s also smart enough to know it’s not always that simple to get him the ball and that the protection and in some cases the conditions just need to be right.
“ I did a very good job of getting open, but everything has to go my way to get the ball,” he said after the game, adding that the rainy conditions at MetLife Stadium made the turf slick.
But Nabers also took responsibility for what he didn’t do in the game to help matters.
“I think I could’ve done a better job of creating separation, getting better looks for the quarterback to throw the ball in better spots. That’s all I can do — continue to do what I do.”