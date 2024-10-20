Giants Country

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 Inactives: No Surprises

Who's in and who's out?

Patricia Traina

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants Adoree' Jackson (21) runs off the field during the second half at Commanders Field.
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants Adoree' Jackson (21) runs off the field during the second half at Commanders Field. / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are no surprises for the New York Giants on their inactive list for the second week.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and punter Jamie Gillian, declared out on Friday due to their injuries, head the inactive list. Given the Eagles ' receiving trio, Jackson's absence is one to watch, which can be so dangerous to defend.

The new offensive lineman, Chris Hubbard, whom the Giants signed on Friday, is also inactive, meaning that Jake Kubas will get his first gameday uniform. Hubbard needs a few practices before he’s ready to suit up as the team’s backup swing tackle.

Outside linebacker Boogie Basham is also inactive this week, as the Giants are rolling with outside linebacker Tomon Fox, who was elevated from the practice squad for the special teams value. Safety Anthony Johnson is the other inactive player, and Tommy DeVito will serve as the emergency quarterback. 

The Eagles’ inactive players are cornerback Eli Rocks, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, guard Trevor Keegan, tight end Dallas Goedert, and defensive tackle Byron Young. Quarterback Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback.

JOIN THE NEW YORK GIANTS ON SI COMMUNITY!

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Game Day