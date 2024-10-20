New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 Inactives: No Surprises
There are no surprises for the New York Giants on their inactive list for the second week.
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and punter Jamie Gillian, declared out on Friday due to their injuries, head the inactive list. Given the Eagles ' receiving trio, Jackson's absence is one to watch, which can be so dangerous to defend.
The new offensive lineman, Chris Hubbard, whom the Giants signed on Friday, is also inactive, meaning that Jake Kubas will get his first gameday uniform. Hubbard needs a few practices before he’s ready to suit up as the team’s backup swing tackle.
Outside linebacker Boogie Basham is also inactive this week, as the Giants are rolling with outside linebacker Tomon Fox, who was elevated from the practice squad for the special teams value. Safety Anthony Johnson is the other inactive player, and Tommy DeVito will serve as the emergency quarterback.
The Eagles’ inactive players are cornerback Eli Rocks, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, guard Trevor Keegan, tight end Dallas Goedert, and defensive tackle Byron Young. Quarterback Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback.