Giants -Commanders Week 9 Inactives: Brian Robinson, Jr. Inactive for Washington

Here's a look at who won't play for the Giants and Commanders in their Week 9 game at MetLife Stadium.

Patricia Traina

Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New York Giants inactive player report for their game against Washington is pretty much what was expected.

The Giants' injury-related scratches this week include quarterback Jamie Gillan (left hamstring), who was declared out on Friday; receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles/doubtful), listed as doubtful on the final injury report; and linebacker Ty Summers (ankle/questionable).

The other scratches are defensive lineman Jordon Riley, cornerback Tre Hawkins III and guard Jake Kubas. Tommy DeVito is the third quarterback.

The Commanders’ inactive player list includes tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), who was declared out on Friday and running back Brian Robisnon, Jr. (hamstring) who was questionable om Friday’s injury report. The rest of the list includes safety Darrick Forrest, running back Colson Yankoff, and linebacker Dominique Hampton

Jeff Driskel is the Commanders’ emergency quarterback. 

