NY Giants at New Orleans Saints — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
Jump to a Section
New Orleans, La -- There’s nothing more dangerous than a desperate team, particularly when that team is in search of its first win of the new season.
That’s what the Los Angeles Chargers, a team projected to roll over the then-winless New York Giants, found out last week.
The Chargers, undefeated, put up a good fight, but in the end, the Giants prevailed by a score of 21-18 in what was their most complete game played since last year’s Week 17 trouncing of the Indianapolis Colts.
That brings us to the next opponent on the Giants' schedule, the winless New Orleans Saints, a team that, dating back to last season, has lost eight games in a row and has been counting on the new coaching regime led by former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to get the team back on the right track.
That hasn’t happened so far. After losing their first two losses by one score or less, the Saints have been blown out in their last two games, losing by a combined score of 75-32 to Seattle and Buffalo.
The one thing the Saints do seem to have going for them is their home turf, which hasn’t exactly been a fun place for the Giants to play in recent years due to the noise factor.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who this past week ensured the speakers were turned up to maximum volume with crowd noise to simulate the Caesars Superdome crowd, agreed. “It is a tough place to play; tough environment to play in,” he said.
The Giants are 1-4 in their last five games at the Superdome, and who could forget that crazy game in 2015 when quarterback Eli Manning of the Giants and Drew Brees of the Saints engaged in a shootout that resulted in a 52-49 Saints win?
That all said, the Giants have a golden opportunity to make a season out of what’s otherwise been mostly a disappointing start.
A win would put them at 2-3 with a big Thursday night game against a “struggling” Philadelphia Eagles team that, although 4-0 entering Week 5, has registered slim margins of victory over their opponents with no such victory topping seven points.
But first things first: the Giants must top the Saints. So be sure to stay here all game long as we bring you scoring highlights, observations, injury updates, notes, and more as the Giants try to record their first back-to-back wins since the 2023 season.
Pregame Notes & Thoughts
⏹Giants Inactives
RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr., LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles, OL Evan Neal, DL Elijah Garcia, QB Jameis Winston (3rd quarterback)
⏹Saints Inactives
CB Isaac Yiadom, RB Devin Neal, T Xavier Truss, DT Khristian Boyd, C/G Cesar Ruiz, DE Chase Young
⏹More Spreads Coming?
An interesting stat from NFL+ says that the Giants have used spread formations on a league-high 39.7% of their offensive plays this season but have decreased their spread formation usage in recent weeks, dropping from 43.3% in Weeks 1-2 to 36.2% during Weeks 3-4.
In terms of their matchup with the Saints, New Orleans’s defense has allowed only 4.4 yards per attempt (3rd-fewest) and 5.8 yards per carry against spread formations this season, with the latter figure nearly a yard above league average.
⏹About this Week’s Roster Moves
How bad is the Giants' salary cap situation? Entering Sunday’s Week 5 game, the Giants had the lowest cap space ($1.683 million) in the league, money spent on 78 contracts.
This is likely why general manager Joe Schoen is milking every last drop out of standard practice squad elevations for guys like linebacker Neville Hewitt (three elevations) and kicker Jude McAtamney (two elevations).
Eventually, Hewitt will have to be signed to the 53-man roster if they’re going to need him full-time. But one can’t help but wonder if the reason why Schoen didn’t elevate receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and instead sign one of the two guys he did elevate to the 53-man roster has to do with cap gymnastics.
Either way, eventually the Giants will need to open up some cap space. It’s just a question of where they get it from.
And who knows? Perhaps the need for cap space could lead them to be more willing to trade away quarterback Russell Wilson to a team in need of a quarterback.
⏹Malik Nabers Update
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Giants receiver Malik Nabers’s surgery to repair his torn ACL will take place in the coming week.
Schefter also reported that the receiver tore his meniscus, though Schefter didn’t say if it was a full or partial tear.
For those wondering, Nabers, per Schefter, is not undergoing surgery for the partially torn labrum he is believed to have suffered during training camp or the turf toe that kept him out of workouts throughout the spring.
With Nabers undergoing surgery this early, that should put him on track to be ready for next season. (Spoiler alert: on Tuesday’s Locked On Giants podcast episode, we’ll hear from an orthopedic surgeon who has NOT treated Nabers, on what the receiver could be in store for as far as his rehab goes.
⏹Stats & Stuff
In Week 4, quarterback Jaxson Dart became the first quarterback since Marc Bulger (2002) to win his first career start against a team that was 3-0 or better.
He also joined Tim Tebow (2010) as one of two quarterbacks since 2000 to record a pass touchdown, rush touchdown, and 50+ rushing yards in their first start.
Running back Cam Skattebo has accounted for the fourth-most rushing yards (181) and 5th-most scrimmage yards (279) among rookies this season. He has scored 14 points (2 touchdowns and a 2-point conversion), which ranks 4th among all rookies.
Among rookies, outside linebacker Abdul Carter ranks first in quarterback pressures (19) and QB hits (8).
Carter registered five quarterback hits in Week 4, tying outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (five quarterback hits at Dallas, 11/24/22) for the most in a game by a Giants rookie since 2006.
Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II recorded his first career interception in Week 4 and first by a Giants defensive lineman since defensive end Niko Lalos (vs. Cincinnati, 11/29/20).
Lawrence’s 37-yard return was the longest by a Giants defensive lineman since defensive end Justin Tuck (41 yards at STL, 9/14/08).
Tackle Andrew Thomas is the only tackle in the NFL (min. 20% of pass blocking snaps played) to not allow a sack, quarterback hit, hurry, or pressure this season, ranking just below Denver’s Garrett Bolles, per Pro Football Focus.
Entering Week 5, Thomas’ 88.4 grade on pass-blocking snaps ranked second in the NFL.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.